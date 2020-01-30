You are the owner of this article.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway names new executive director for Monona Terrace
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway names new executive director for Monona Terrace

Monona Terrace

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has named Connie Thompson to be the next executive director of Monona Terrace.

 PHOTO BY RICH RYGH

Connie Thompson, who has worked for over 20 years in various management roles at Monona Terrace, has been named as the center's next executive director.

Thompson, currently the associate director of operations and quality at the $76.1 million, Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired facility that opened in 1997, replaces Gregg McManners, who retired last week after 17 years with the facility including nine as the executive director.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the pick on Thursday.

Thompson

The new executive director, who will be paid between $135,000 annually, oversees a roughly $15.3 million budget.

“Connie emerged as the right candidate based on her extensive leadership skills and thorough knowledge of the facility, Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. She is a true champion of the icon that is Monona Terrace and is committed to its dual role as not only a convention center but a facility that is open and welcoming to the entire community."

Rhodes-Conway said Thompson also "shares my commitment to advancing our city’s sustainability efforts as well as to equity and (citizen) engagement.”

Thompson holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Edgewood College and a master’s of business administration from Alverno College. She is a certified venue manager through the International Association of Venue Managers. Thompson was also an adjunct professor of Organizational Behavior and Leadership at Edgewood College, where she taught for over 10 years.

She was selected for the position after a nationwide search. The City Council will consider her confirmation on March 3.

