Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway names new executive director for Monona Terrace

Connie Thompson, who has worked for over 20 years in various management roles at Monona Terrace, has been named as the center's next executive director.

Thompson, currently the associate director of operations and quality at the $76.1 million, Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired facility that opened in 1997, replaces Gregg McManners, who retired last week after 17 years with the facility including nine as the executive director.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the pick on Thursday.

The new executive director, who will be paid between $135,000 annually, oversees a roughly $15.3 million budget.

“Connie emerged as the right candidate based on her extensive leadership skills and thorough knowledge of the facility, Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. She is a true champion of the icon that is Monona Terrace and is committed to its dual role as not only a convention center but a facility that is open and welcoming to the entire community."