Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway names Jim Wolfe as Madison's next city engineer

City-County Building

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced on Wednesday that Jim Wolfe will become Madison's new city engineer, one of the biggest jobs in city government.

Wolfe, who has worked for the Engineering Division for 15 years and most recently as a principal engineer, will start effective immediately, the mayor said. The City Council will vote on his contract with a $147,000 salary on Oct. 25.

The city engineer heads a staff of about 185 employees, and the Engineering Division will oversee roughly $90 million in capital projects this year. The position leads on high-level issues involving design, construction, inspection and maintenance of city streets, bridges, sidewalks, bike paths, stormwater and sanitary sewer infrastructure, solid waste facilities and other public works needs.

“Madison’s Engineering Division deals with a wide range of important city projects and infrastructure, and has a growing focus on building a more sustainable city,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “Jim’s experience working with city staff, alders and residents positions him well to make sure we deliver on our service promise, while continuing to innovate.”

“I am excited for my new role leading the Engineering Division,” Wolfe said. “We have a talented staff and experienced group of leaders that will certainly help make this transition easier, and I look forward to serving our community on the wide variety services that our division provides.”

Kathy Cryan has been serving as interim city engineer since the retirement of city engineer Rob Phillips, who left in May after spending 33 years with the city - with the past 12 years in the Engineering Division's top role. Phillips had a hand in some of the community's biggest infrastructure projects - including the construction of John Nolen Drive, updating several miles of East Washington Avenue, the renovation of the Madison Municipal Building, and stormwater initiatives following the floods of 2018.

Cryan will resume her role as engineering operations manager.

Madison Municipal Building at 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Madison.

