Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway implements voluntary furloughs for city employees

Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, lead sponsor of the resolution for the voluntary program, said he's pleased to see it being implemented but maintains the council has authority to create a voluntary program and to set parameters around use of furloughs.

"It's good to see that staff were able to get the program set up per the resolution, and I hope those employees that can will take advantage of it," he said. "(But) I was somewhat disappointed to see that participation in the program is not guaranteed to count toward any future mandatory furlough that may be required."

Greg Gotzion, president of the Madison Employees Association AFSCME Local 6000, which represents about 500 city employees in multiple agencies, said employees are frustrated because of the potential for getting hit with a "double dip" of voluntary and mandatory furloughs.

“We suspect that some employees will take full advantage of the voluntary time away program, but participation could have been much greater with a clearer promise that employees would not be required to serve twice," AFSCME Wisconsin staff representative Neil Rainford said in a statement. "We requested that promise, but Mayor Rhodes-Conway refused to assure us that she would support the measure.”