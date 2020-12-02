Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway implements voluntary furloughs for city employees

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has tentatively embraced a voluntary furlough program for city employees next year, even though she sought and the 2021 budget includes mandatory furloughs for all city employees to save money in the COVID-19 ravaged economy.
The mayor's announcement brought a mixed reaction from advocates of a voluntary program, who are concerned that employees who take voluntarily furloughs will later be forced to take mandatory ones.
In early November, the mayor and City Council approved a $349.5 million operating budget for 2021 that calls for limited spending increases, service reductions, some layoffs, mandatory furloughs to save $1.2 million and unprecedented use of the city's "rainy day" fund to close a projected $16.5 million shortfall.
During the budget process, the council failed to pass amendments to temper the mandatory program, which requires two to four furlough days for all of the city's roughly 1,700 employees next year, with higher-paid employees taking more days than lower-paid employees. The impact was to be spread over all 2021 paychecks, with each paycheck reduced by 0.8% to 1.5%, based on the number of furlough days.
But on Nov. 18, the council approved a resolution by a 13-2 vote that calls for creation of a "Voluntary Time Away" program that will let employees voluntarily agree to take unpaid time off. If enough savings aren't generated from the voluntary program, the resolution directs city staff to hold off implementing a mandatory furlough program until after March 31.
In a memo before the Nov. 18 council vote, city attorney Michael Haas wrote that "the mayor has the sole authority to design and implement a staff furlough program and would not be bound by the requirement to delay furloughs."
The mayor, however, is starting with the voluntary program. City labor unions and the council have made it clear that they would like to start with the voluntary program in the hopes it can reduce the size of a mandatory furlough program, she said in a statement. "Given how important this is to them, I am willing to try a voluntary program first," she said.
City employees will have from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15 to sign up for voluntary furlough days. Finance Department staff will then calculate the remaining balance the city needs to gain through a mandatory program and implement that in April.
"My sincere hope is that the voluntary program will work as the labor unions and City Council hope it will, and that we achieve a seamless implementation and a smaller mandatory furlough program as a result, Rhodes-Conway said.
Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, lead sponsor of the resolution for the voluntary program, said he's pleased to see it being implemented but maintains the council has authority to create a voluntary program and to set parameters around use of furloughs.
"It's good to see that staff were able to get the program set up per the resolution, and I hope those employees that can will take advantage of it," he said. "(But) I was somewhat disappointed to see that participation in the program is not guaranteed to count toward any future mandatory furlough that may be required."
Greg Gotzion, president of the Madison Employees Association AFSCME Local 6000, which represents about 500 city employees in multiple agencies, said employees are frustrated because of the potential for getting hit with a "double dip" of voluntary and mandatory furloughs.
“We suspect that some employees will take full advantage of the voluntary time away program, but participation could have been much greater with a clearer promise that employees would not be required to serve twice," AFSCME Wisconsin staff representative Neil Rainford said in a statement. "We requested that promise, but Mayor Rhodes-Conway refused to assure us that she would support the measure.”
The mayor has other concerns. "I still believe a mandatory program – where everybody shares the burden, along a progressive scale – is the fairest approach," she said.
Foster said legislation introduced to the council on Tuesday will help the city establish a furlough policy for the future "so that we don't have to make it up as we go like we did this time."
