Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has fundraising lead as campaigns begin cash race

The race for campaign cash in the three-way Madison mayoral race has begun in earnest, with Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway starting with the most, taking in and spending the most, and having a slight edge in cash at hand for the last six months of 2022.

The mayor, elected in April 2019, announced her reelection bid in November. She began the latest finance reporting period with $10,545, received $35,204, spent $28,819, and had $16,929 on hand at the end of the reporting period. She also had $1,873 in loans.

Gloria Reyes, a former deputy mayor, Madison School Board president and city police officer, also announced her candidacy in November. She began the reporting period with nothing, raised $18,734, spent $2,902, and had $15,832 on hand at the end of the report.

Scott Kerr, a technician with the city Traffic Engineering Division, is filing as "exempt" for the reporting period, meaning a candidate anticipates not accepting contributions, spending or taking more than $2,500 in a calendar year.

The new campaign finance reports, which cover activity from July 1 through Dec. 31, were due at the end of the day on Tuesday. The primary for the mayor's race and in eight of 20 City Council districts is Feb. 21. The general election is set for April 4.

"In these initial reports, we're seeing that Mayor Satya is in a strong position as the frontrunner in Madison's mayoral race — nearly doubling the amount raised by her next closest opponent," Rhodes-Conway's campaign manager Alec Piefer said. "Mayor Satya only announced her candidacy in November and before that, she was focused on managing the city through a global pandemic and supporting candidates in statewide races during the midterms."

Reyes was also upbeat. "My supporters know how much I care about our Madison, and I am incredibly humbled by the support I've received to date," she said. "Over the past few months, I have met with residents, businesses and community leaders to learn about the issues they care about and how we can work together to solve them."

Kerr said he's not fundraising, not accepting any donations, and doesn't intend to spend much more than the $53 for his website. "Money should not play a role in the mayoral election or any election," he said. "Everyone claims they want to get money out of politics. If I can't do it at the local level, how will we ever get the money out at the national level?"

In 2019, Rhodes-Conway defeated the city's longest-serving mayor, Paul Soglin. She's running for reelection on her handling of public emergencies, such as COVID-19; expanding the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program, or CARES, which responds to 911 calls for behavioral health emergencies; big investments in transportation and housing; the response to homelessness; and traffic safety. She is the city's first openly gay mayor.

Kerr said he's disappointed with how the mayor's office is managing the city, creating harm that will take decades to correct. He is campaigning on common-sense solutions rather than throwing money at problems. He said he supports fiscal responsibility and wants better communication with residents.

Reyes is vowing strong leadership and collaboration, and she is touting her local roots and experience in an array of community roles. She is centering her campaign on public safety, economic development, education, housing, homelessness and the environment. If elected, she would be the city's first Hispanic mayor.

In the past six months, Rhodes-Conway received at least 17 contributions of $500 or more, including $5,000 apiece from Joseph and Nicholas Alexander of Madison and Monona; $3,000 from Alexander Conway of New York City; $2,000 from Ald. Erik Paulson; and $3,000 from Madison Metro Transit General Manager Justin Stuehrenberg. In that period, her largest expenses were for consulting, van access, campaign software and media emails.

"We're anticipating our fundraising to be strong throughout the campaign," Piefer said. "Over the last four years, Mayor Satya has made real, tangible change that will benefit Madison for years to come, and the fact that she's significantly outraised her opponents shows that people support that change."

Reyes, who reported no contributions before Nov. 8, got at least 12 gifts of $500 or more, including $2,500 from Chad Lawler of Nekoosa; $2,500 from Amy Vincent of Madison; $1,000 from Jamie Custer and $700 from Betty Custer, both of Madison. She also transferred in $857 from her school board campaign committee. Her biggest expense was $1,544 for website services.

"I look forward to continuing the conversation around building attainable housing, quality jobs and public safety that serves every Madisonian over the coming months," Reyes said.