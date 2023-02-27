Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway touted achievements and a desire to "get the job done" while challenger Gloria Reyes warned about financial challenges and the need to focus on equity in a lively but cordial debate Monday night sponsored by Downtown Madison Inc., the Hoan Group and the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Rhodes-Conway, elected in 2019, and Reyes, a consultant and a former CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, Madison School Board president, deputy mayor and city police officer, drew differences and voiced some similarities on a wide range of issues in their first one-on-one appearance of the general election campaign before more than 90 people at the Central Library.

"I'm concerned about the future of the city," Reyes said, citing finances as her top priority along with public safety, sparking economic development and racial equity. "Madison raised me. This is an opportunity for me to give back."

The mayor focused on accomplishments and what's next. "I'm proud of my record over the last four years," she said, noting advances in low-cost housing, bus rapid transit, fighting climate change, traffic safety and equity. "Our leadership through the pandemic was important and strong. There's more to do. Let me get the job done."

In the Feb. 21 primary, with 73,595 votes cast in the mayoral race, Rhodes-Conway handily won with 59.5% of the vote, followed by Reyes with 27.9% and Scott Kerr with 11.8%. It's the first time in city history two women will face off for the mayor's office in the general election. Sue Bauman became the city's first female mayor in 1997 and Rhodes-Conway the first gay woman to win in 2019. Reyes would be the first Hispanic mayor.

The general election is April 4.

The candidates parted on finances. With the availability of one-time federal COVID-19 funding to balance future budgets expected to be limited after 2024, annual deficits could then reach $20 million to $30 million.

Rhodes-Conway said the state has limited the city's capacity to raise revenue amid increasing costs to maintain services despite prudent policies and said the Legislature should increase shared revenues. She said she would not seek to increase the vehicle registration fee, also called the "wheel tax," and in the long term said the city may have to look at a public referendum to secure additional operating revenues. She said a local sales tax would be regressive and she would prefer a local income tax option.

Reyes said the city can't use one-time funds or borrowing for operations and said she would meet with the finance director to get five recommendations on the budget. She said she would not jeopardize basic services and is reluctant to ask for more revenue. "We have to be fiscally responsible and make hard decisions," she said. She said she'd support a local sales tax option.

Public safety, housing

The mayor and Reyes also differed on public safety.

Reyes said she supports police body-worn cameras and increased police staffing to match population growth; a public health approach to violence prevention; and expanding the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services program, or CARES, which responds to 911 calls for behavioral health emergencies.

Rhodes-Conway outlined a three-tiered approach, with an immediate response of law enforcement using a data and evidence-based approach to allocating resources without significant changes in the size of the police force. In the mid-term, she supports a public health approach to violence prevention and backing for community-based organizations to help with interventions. For the long term, she said the city must make investments in the city's most vulnerable. She said she's looking forward to what can be learned from a pilot body-worn cameras program.

On housing, the mayor said that production has been outpaced by growth for many years but that she has doubled the Affordable Housing Funds and opened use of the fund to other uses, such as co-ops. The city, she said, has approved thousands of new housing units and is providing support for home ownership opportunities.

But "we can't stop now," she said. The city needs more density, she said, but "it doesn't mean 15-story buildings everywhere."

Reyes said the mayor "really is a policy person" pushing initiatives that sometimes lack input, especially some recent proposed changes to zoning rules, and that her approaches can be impractical. She said she'd create a mayor's housing advisory team representing an array of interests to forge "a big picture plan," adding, "We need more engagement and more transparency."

Reyes also criticized Rhodes-Conway over aspects of the city's response to homelessness, especially for allowing a large, now-cleared encampment at Reindahl Park on the East Side. "We don't treat people like that," she said, noting that while she was deputy mayor the city opened its first two major Housing First developments on the East and Far West sides.

"We need a plan," she said.

The mayor said the community for decades had sheltered homeless men in church basements but that the city created far better temporary men's shelters during the pandemic and is on track to build the state's first new shelter built specifically for that purpose. She said the city has taken many other actions, including support for a homeless family shelter on the East Side and creating the city's first tiny shelter campground on the Southeast Side.

"We have transformed the way the city of Madison deals with homelessness over the last four years," she said. "We're not done yet."

Transit, climate change

On transportation, Reyes voiced support for bus rapid transit (BRT) but said the coming system seems inequitable and designed amid a loss of ridership due to the pandemic and evolving work patterns. "Our environment has changed," she said. "I would have taken a step back. We're moving too fast." She said she opposed running a BRT route on State Street.

But Rhodes-Conway said many have talked about BRT and that she has acted to deliver it. "I'm proud of that," she said, adding that BRT is not designed to serve neighborhoods but that the simultaneous Metro Transit Network redesign will more efficiently bring more people of color and those with lower incomes to jobs and activity centers. BRT belongs on part of State Street because it's where people want to go, she said.

Both candidates voiced support for bringing passenger rail to Madison.

The mayor also said the city has made important advances on climate change and is "leading the way" in setting standards for green public buildings and electric and biodiesel vehicles. "This is a crisis, and we can't mess around," she said. "We all have to act."

Reyes agreed that it's important to address climate change and forge strategies, but doesn't agree with some mandated efforts aimed at the private sector.