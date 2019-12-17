Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway 'flips the switch' on Madison's largest solar energy project

Madison’s goal of installing one megawatt of solar power infrastructure by 2020 is within reach after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway flipped the switch Tuesday on the city’s latest project, located on top of the bus garage on East Washington Avenue.
Rhodes-Conway called solar energy a “triple win” for the city.
“It creates local jobs, is cost effective and is critical in achieving our climate goals and transitioning to clean energy sources,” Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference.
Over the next year, the 120-kilowatt solar panel system — the largest city solar project to date — on the roof of Metro Transit’s garage at 1101 E. Washington Ave. is projected to generate 139,000 kilowatt hours of electricity. This amount of power dwarfs how much a typical household uses in electricity, which is about 8,000 kilowatt hours per year for an average Wisconsin home.
Focus on Energy, a statewide organization that partners with Wisconsin utilities and offers financial incentives to install energy efficiency and renewable energy projects, also presented an incentive check of $33,090 to the city that will go toward future solar installations and energy efficiency improvements.
Next year, more solar panels and an additional 240 kilowatts will be added to the roof of the garage. When it is finished, the solar array will include 334 panels and is expected to offset 98 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.
“Once we finish the 240-kilowatt, we will be over 1 megawatt of solar power in the city,” city electrician Eric Haugen said. “That’s a lot, and it’s only going to go up.”
The roof installation is the 13th project completed by participants in the city’s GreenPower program, a solar energy job training program. The program prepares employees toward careers as electricians, in the solar industry or with city operations.
Next year, the program will oversee a 28 kilowatt solar project that will be installed on top of the Madison Municipal Building.
Training future skilled solar workers is a necessary step to meeting the city’s 2030 goal of using 100% renewable energy sources for city operations.
“Installing solar panels on our own facilities will help us meet that goal while growing our local talent pool in the solar industry, which is necessary to help the rest of the city meet that goal,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The project will also benefit electric buses the city plans to bring to its fleet in 2020.
“We’re proud to be a part of this where we can further offset carbon emissions by actually capturing energy instead of using carbon fuel,” Transportation Director Tom Lynch said.
