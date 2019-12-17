Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway 'flips the switch' on Madison's largest solar energy project

“Once we finish the 240-kilowatt, we will be over 1 megawatt of solar power in the city,” city electrician Eric Haugen said. “That’s a lot, and it’s only going to go up.”

The roof installation is the 13th project completed by participants in the city’s GreenPower program, a solar energy job training program. The program prepares employees toward careers as electricians, in the solar industry or with city operations.

Next year, the program will oversee a 28 kilowatt solar project that will be installed on top of the Madison Municipal Building.

Training future skilled solar workers is a necessary step to meeting the city’s 2030 goal of using 100% renewable energy sources for city operations.

“Installing solar panels on our own facilities will help us meet that goal while growing our local talent pool in the solar industry, which is necessary to help the rest of the city meet that goal,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The project will also benefit electric buses the city plans to bring to its fleet in 2020.

“We’re proud to be a part of this where we can further offset carbon emissions by actually capturing energy instead of using carbon fuel,” Transportation Director Tom Lynch said.

