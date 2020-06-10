× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Activists who have called for systemic changes to policing are condemning a video from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway addressing and empathizing with Madison Police Department officers.

In the recorded video, which was posted in a Facebook group called We Stand with the Madison Police Department, the mayor expressed support for officers working as demonstrations have filled downtown streets for more than a week.

“It must be absolutely infuriating to stand in heavy gear outside while listening to people constantly insult your chosen profession,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It must be frightening to stand and have rocks and other things thrown at you and to be in harm's way constantly.”

The protests denouncing police brutality were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 as an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.

The mayor later apologized via a statement and recorded video for not centering the message that “Black lives matter” in the video to the MPD. She said in an interview with the Cap Times that she is "deeply sorry for the impact that it had on the community."

"While I was recognizing the hard work of city employees, I should have also been challenging them to understand the pain in the black community and to recognize the change that the police department, in particular, needs to make at this time," the mayor said.

Criticism from multiple groups

In the video message to the MPD, Rhodes-Conway said she had been focused on addressing the concerns of the community and “didn’t remember that you need and deserve both recognition and appreciation.” She also emphasized that officers need to take care of themselves.

“Please know how much I appreciate you personally, your hard work, courage, your sacrifice and your service,” she said.

The video comes across as tone deaf for community members who have participated in the protests and been on the receiving end of officers’ response to some protesters, which included the use of tear gas.

Urban Triage, a local nonprofit that has been involved in organizing recent protests and events, responded on Facebook to the video Tuesday night.

“Does this sound like a woman that understands why Black people and white allies across the country keep showing up and out?” Urban Triage asked in its message. “Does this sound like a woman that has what it takes to DO right by the community? By Black people?”

Nada Elmikashfi, Democratic candidate for State Senate District 26, called for the mayor’s resignation in a message on Twitter Tuesday night.

The way in which the video was first shared also drew criticism from strong MPD supporters. In a June 4 post on a blog called We Support the Madison Police Department, Paula Fitzsimmons said the video was sent privately to members of the MPD and then became password-protected and unavailable for public viewing.

“Why not let your base, the rioters, and every resident in this city — especially those who despise the badge — know how you feel?” she wrote. “When I believe in someone, I have their back — I publicly defend them against unfair and unrelenting criticism.”

During the first few days of local protesting, Madison police responded to some people throwing projectiles at officers, breaking into State Street businesses and vandalizing storefronts with tear gas and pepper spray.

The MPD brought in officers from law enforcement agencies outside of Dane County and partnered with the Wisconsin National Guard to enforce order.

“We're all living through a pandemic, which has put all of you in more danger than usual, and you have had to adapt how you work in incredible ways,” Rhodes-Conway said in the video. “And now we have unprecedented protests, violence, and looting.”

Demonstrations have been peaceful since last Monday.

'Deep harm' caused

In a previous statement, Rhodes-Conway spoke to the pain expressed by protesters.

On Wednesday, the mayor told the Cap Times that it is important, "particularly for white people, to really listen to the pain of the black community in this time and to learn from it."

"I remain hopeful that we can move forward together and make real change, but that's only possible if we all recognize our shared humanity and work together," Rhodes-Conway said.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Rhodes-Conway said she failed to center the message that “Black lives matter” in her address to the police department.

“I realize that this action has done deep harm to the Black community and for this, I apologize,” Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.

Rhodes-Conway continued in her statement by saying that she “may have done irreparable harm with my actions” and “may have permanently lost any trust I may have had.”

“But whether or not I regain trust, know that I am deeply committed to advancing the work of equitable systems change. It’s why I ran for office, and it is the work that I will strive to do,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I cannot promise that I will not make missteps along the way as a White woman learning how to facilitate such change, realizing that I cannot fully see the system that has been built up to benefit me and others like me.

"But I can promise that I will learn from those mistakes and I will strive to center equity in every decision.”

She also encouraged others to follow regular communications on her blog to learn about the city’s efforts regarding “criminal justice reform, economic development and community wealth building, affordable housing, and more — efforts to address the inequities that our existing systems have perpetuated.”

Police auditor planned

Protesters in Madison and across the nation have joined together to call for justice for the men and women who have died at the hands of law enforcement. They are demanding, among other things, that police departments be defunded.

After years of work, the city is moving forward to create an independent police auditor position that would report to a civilian review board. The new system is meant to provide the community with more accountability over the police department.

In the organization's message, Urban Triage doubted how the mayor would work to create these civilian review mechanisms given the pro-police message. Urban Triage argues Rhodes-Conway is being political and “playing both sides at the same time.”

But during a Finance Committee meeting Tuesday night, Rhodes-Conway assured those tuning into the virtual meeting that “we all want the same thing here.”

“We all want a strong and independent auditor that can start as soon as possible to do the urgent and critical work of police reform,” Rhodes-Conway said.

