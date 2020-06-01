Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway extends curfew in Madison for two nights

Future actions

After years of studying ways to improve the Madison Police Department, a city ad hoc committee released a lengthy report last October that included a recommendation to create an independent police auditor position as a top priority.

Rhodes-Conway included $200,000 for the position in the 2020 budget. The position will be introduced at the City Council’s meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for referral to several committees.

The position would have the capacity to examine policies, patterns and practices and promote long-term systemic changes on an ongoing basis.

It would also be responsible to a civilian oversight body, which would need to represent the community in all aspects. The oversight body would provide input to elected leaders, conduct an annual review of the chief of police and make policy recommendations, among other responsibilities.

Also, Rhodes-Conway said she and her staff are working to establish programs and move funds to support the Black community and other communities of color in Madison, specifically when it comes to affordable housing and economic development.

“This work has been a priority since I was elected, but gained urgency with the advent of the pandemic and is even more urgent now,” Rhodes-Conway said. “The City is committed to racial equity and must be part of the process of changing outcomes in partnership with the community. This work is ongoing and urgent.”

