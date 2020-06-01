Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway extends curfew in Madison for two nights

Madison will be under curfew for the next two nights, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Monday on the third day of protesting over police brutality.
The 9:30 p.m. curfew will be in effect until 5 a.m. and covers much of the isthmus and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. UW-Madison issued a similar curfew that will be enforced by the UW-Madison Police Department.
Rhodes-Conway said in a statement that she reached out to the leaders of Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage to request a conversation about working together “to change policy and practice to bring justice and support for communities of color.”
“I want the Black community here in Madison to know that we are grieving with you,” Rhodes-Conway said. “That I am angry too. George Floyd should be alive today. Tony Robinson should be alive today.”
As of 6:15 p.m. Monday, protesters continued blocking John Nolen Drive and had started a dance party. Rhodes-Conway joined them.
“We at the City are working collaboratively and inclusively to allow free speech and lawful assembly, while protecting the people of Madison and the promotion of peace and health,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The mayor also encouraged those participating in protests to wear masks and to get tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, at the Alliant Energy Center where free, community-wide testing is available.
In the statement, Rhodes-Conway drew a parallel from living in fear and practicing vigilance to prevent transmission of the coronavirus to what it is like to “live with the public health crisis of racism, which requires Black people and people of color to be vigilant every day of their lives to protect themselves from a world where they can be killed for jogging, driving, being at home, being outside – just living their lives; a world where they are all too often targeted and sometimes killed by police.”
“I draw this parallel to help non-Black people understand the anger that we see in Madison and across the country,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We non-Black people need to understand this anger, and we need to be angry ourselves at the loss of black lives and the lack of justice.”
Curfew in effect
The curfew comes on the third day of protesting in Madison over police brutality. Noting multiple conversations with Madison acting Police Chief Vic Wahl about the need for de-escalation and restraining, Rhodes-Conway said the city is “working to prevent a repetition of the events of the last two nights.”
The protests in Madison were spurred by the death of George Floyd last week, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd repeatedly said “I can't breathe,” according to video of the situation. The officer was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter late last week.
The mayor’s current emergency proclamation order, issued Monday, imposes a curfew from the hours of 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday nights.
The order bans pedestrian and vehicular traffic for the following areas: 600 N. Park St. to 900 S. Park St.; 1200 W. Lakeside St. to 300 E. Lakeside St.; the Lake Monona shoreline east to the Yahara River; the Yahara River north to Lake Mendota; and the Lake Mendota shoreline west to 600 N. Park St.
Also, all businesses are closed in the downtown business district during curfew hours.
The order exempts individuals traveling to residences, government employees, social services employees, credentialed press acting in an official capacity, and individuals traveling to hospitals, clinics and medical facilities.
Rhodes-Conway previously issued an emergency proclamation order late Saturday night, which imposed a curfew from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. on May 31 and from 9:30 p.m. on May 31 through 5 a.m. June 1.
Future actions
After years of studying ways to improve the Madison Police Department, a city ad hoc committee released a lengthy report last October that included a recommendation to create an independent police auditor position as a top priority.
Rhodes-Conway included $200,000 for the position in the 2020 budget. The position will be introduced at the City Council’s meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for referral to several committees.
The position would have the capacity to examine policies, patterns and practices and promote long-term systemic changes on an ongoing basis.
It would also be responsible to a civilian oversight body, which would need to represent the community in all aspects. The oversight body would provide input to elected leaders, conduct an annual review of the chief of police and make policy recommendations, among other responsibilities.
Also, Rhodes-Conway said she and her staff are working to establish programs and move funds to support the Black community and other communities of color in Madison, specifically when it comes to affordable housing and economic development.
“This work has been a priority since I was elected, but gained urgency with the advent of the pandemic and is even more urgent now,” Rhodes-Conway said. “The City is committed to racial equity and must be part of the process of changing outcomes in partnership with the community. This work is ongoing and urgent.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
