In a rout, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway easily won Tuesday's three-way primary and on April 4 will face runner-up Gloria Reyes, a consultant and a former CEO of Briarpatch Youth Services, Madison School Board president, deputy mayor and city police officer.

It’s the first time in city history two women will face off for the mayor’s office in the general election. Sue Bauman became the city’s first female mayor in 1997 and Rhodes-Conway the first gay woman to win in 2019. Reyes would be the first Hispanic mayor.

Scott Kerr, a technician with the Traffic Engineering Division and a city employee for 42 years who didn’t accept campaign contributions, was a distant third. Daniel Howell Jr., a former Badger football player with experience in social services but a newcomer to electoral politics, ran as the lone registered write-in candidate.

Meanwhile, city voters settled primary races in eight City Council districts and with all seven incumbents advancing to the general election. In three of those contests, current council members faced either council colleagues due to redistricting or former council members.

In those races, Ald. Nikki Conklin now will face former Ald. Nino Amato in the 9th District; Alds. Yannette Figueroa Cole and Sheri Carter will square off in the 10th District; and Alds. Matt Phair and Barbara Harrington-McKinney will meet in the 20th District.

The mayor was pleased with Tuesday's outcome. “I am proud that Madison voters turned out in droves for this election and selected me as the top candidate going into the general election,” she said.

"I am glad so many Madisonians came out to vote," Reyes said. "As a reminder, four years ago the incumbent won the primary election but lost in the general election, so we are not going to take anything for granted. These results tell us that we need to expand our circle."

Kerr also was satisfied. "I am satisfied that without spending $100 in total I broke 10%," he said. "I managed to raise important issues while remaining true to myself. I have no regrets and will continue to do everything I can to make Madison a better place for all from my position in Traffic Engineering."

A relatively lower-profile mayoral campaign has included four candidate forums and produced differences on issues surrounding city finances, public safety, housing, bus service, homelessness and racial equity.

Rhodes-Conway, elected in 2019, has touted "great strides" in housing, climate, transportation and racial equality during her tenure despite the pandemic and said the city faces added challenges of preventing violence, improving traffic safety, equitable economic development and investing in young people.

“Voters in Madison want a mayor who sticks to their promises and has sound, sensible, progressive plans for the future of our city,” the mayor said Tuesday night. “I have shown over the last four years that I will lead collaboratively and deliver results for everyone in our community. My accomplishments speak for themselves. We made progress on affordable housing, climate change, public safety and transit – all while navigating a global pandemic and despite a State Legislature that is determined to oppose us at every turn.”

Reyes had said being mayor isn't about "advancing an ideology," but hearing, engaging and guiding the city toward what it can be for everyone. She made commitments to solving the attainable housing crisis, working with the business community to create good paying jobs and keeping families safe.

"We spent time talking to everyday Madisonians and got a great understanding of the issues that are affecting Madison," Reyes said Tuesday night. "Tonight told us that we have to continue to expand our circle of communication and we will do that with more calls, knocking on doors and hosting community coffee events."

The candidates began to lay out themes for the general election.

"I have a proven track record of delivering on the issues that matter to Madison, and I have a plan and vision to build a better, more-equitable Madison," Rhodes-Conway said.

"The key difference is that we bring transparent solutions to the conversation when we discuss the issues that are impacting the city," Reyes said. "For our campaign, the pandemic can no longer be an excuse, instead, we see it as an opportunity to transform Madison into a place for everyone."

It's unclear how Tuesday’s results will impact fundraising.

In the latest campaign finance reports from Jan. 1 through Feb. 6, the mayor had raised and spent the most, Reyes had the most cash left in the bank, and Kerr was not actively raising money.

Rhodes-Conway started the reporting period with $16,929, received $39,163, spent $47,710 and had $8,382 on hand. She also had $1,873 in outstanding loans.

Reyes began the reporting period with $15,832, raised $17,535, spent $4,564 and had $28,803 in the bank.

Kerr filed as "exempt" for the reporting period — a designation under state campaign finance law that means a candidate does not intend to spend or take in more than $2,500 in a calendar year.

In council primaries:

2nd District: Ald. Juliana Bennett, drawn out of the 8th District, easily won and faces runner-up Colin Barushok.

3rd District: Derek Field won and will face Matt Van Eperen. Stephanie Salas was on the ballot but dropped out of the race.

4th District: Ald. Mike Verveer won and will face Maxwell Laubenstein. Samantha Givich was on the ballot but dropped out of the race.

9th District: Conklin won and faces Amato.

10th District: Carter, who was drawn out of the 14th District, won and faces Figueroa Cole.

12th District: Julia Matthews won to face runner-up Amani Latimer Burris.

14th District: Former Ald. Isadore Knox, Jr., won and faces Noah Lieberman.

20th District: In a near tie, Phair will face Barbara Harrington-McKinney, who was drawn out of the 1st District.

As usual, most candidates in council primaries raised and spent only modest sums of money, according to the most recent campaign finance reports.