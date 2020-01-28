Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway considers finalists for Monona Terrace director

Madison has two finalists to be the next director of Monona Terrace, the $76.1 million, Frank Lloyd Wright-designed community and convention center opened to great fanfare in 1997.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is considering Allen Ebert of Monona, executive director of the Children's Theater of Madison, and Connie Thompson of Poynette, an adjunct professor at Edgewood College and associate director at Monona Terrace.
The appointee will replace Gregg McManners, who retired this month after nine years in the position.
The new director, who will be paid between $113,926 and $153,800 annually, oversees a roughly $15.3 million budget.
The finalists were selected by a search committee from among 15 applicants in a national search. Interim director William Zeinemann did not apply. The mayor can offer the position to one of the finalists, request additional names, or not select any of the candidates.
Before coming to the Children's Theater of Madison in 2015, Ebert was resource manager for the UW Arts Institute; production manager for UW Student Unions; operations director for the UW Arts Institute, Wisconsin Film Festival; executive director of the La Crosse Community Theater; and entertainment director for United States Army Entertainment in Vicenza, Italy.
He has a bachelor's degree in theater and drama from UW-Madison, experience in professional development and multiple certifications, and is a U.S. Army veteran.
Thompson has been an adjunct professor at Edgewood College since 2008. She's held many positions at Monona Terrace since its opening, starting as customer services coordinator then moving to assistant operations manager; operations manager; interim quality manager; quality improvement and operations manager; and associate director of operations and quality. She has also served as a private consultant.
She has a bachelor's degree in industrial/organizational psychology from Edgewood college and a master's in business administration from Alverno College.