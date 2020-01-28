Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway considers finalists for Monona Terrace director

Madison has two finalists to be the next director of Monona Terrace, the $76.1 million, Frank Lloyd Wright-designed community and convention center opened to great fanfare in 1997.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is considering Allen Ebert of Monona, executive director of the Children's Theater of Madison, and Connie Thompson of Poynette, an adjunct professor at Edgewood College and associate director at Monona Terrace.

The appointee will replace Gregg McManners, who retired this month after nine years in the position.

The new director, who will be paid between $113,926 and $153,800 annually, oversees a roughly $15.3 million budget.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The finalists were selected by a search committee from among 15 applicants in a national search. Interim director William Zeinemann did not apply. The mayor can offer the position to one of the finalists, request additional names, or not select any of the candidates.