With significant budget gaps on the horizon, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challenger Gloria Reyes are voicing sharp differences on city finances, the cause of coming deficits, and how to maintain services.

For now, due largely to an infusion of $32.7 million in federal COVID-19 money to balance the budget in 2020, 2021 and 2022, the city has withstood the pandemic’s fiscal wrath with many positive indicators — a strong economy and rising property values, top Aaa bond rating, and historically high rainy day fund of $56.4 million.

In 2023, to support the $382.3 million operating budget which is up 6.1% from 2022, taxpayers are paying a levy of $273.7 million, including $2,907 in city taxes for the owner of a $376,900 home, the highest ever.

The $376.5 million capital budget, the largest ever, includes $187.3 million in new authorized borrowing and $288.4 million in total authorized borrowing, both easily the most ever. The city’s debt payments of $61.6 million for 2023 represent 17% of the operating budget, the second-highest percentage since 2000.

Rhodes-Conway’s budget message for 2023 also brought a sobering warning. While $4.4 million in COVID-19 funding and one-time money from tax incremental financing (TIF) districts are expected to keep the deficit at about $7 million for 2024, deficits will balloon in subsequent years.

Projects show that “annual deficits could reach between $20 million and $30 million.”

Overall, “the city’s economy is strong. The city’s financial position is strong,” the mayor said. “My budgets have been realistic. We face some challenges but we will find a way to overcome these challenges.”

Reyes, who said she’d seek five recommendations from Finance Department staff to address coming shortfalls, sees a different landscape. “I feel right now we are on the Titanic and we’re about to hit the iceberg,” she said. “We need a strong leader who’s going to be able to make some tough decisions.”

How’d we get here?

The candidates in the April 4 election disagree on why the city faces future budget deficits.

Reyes contends Rhodes-Conway has “mismanaged” city finances largely though the use of borrowing and one-time funds for operations. Asked for specifics, Reyes said the mayor is using federal funds to build the coming bus rapid transit (BRT) system but will not have the money to operate it.

“I think significantly what’s going to put us in this budget deficit is the bus rapid transit system,” she said.

Rhodes-Conway said Reyes doesn’t seem to have a grasp of how BRT and a coming Metro Transit redesign will work, contending that BRT — the backbone of the bus system — is replacing current service on main east-to-west and north-to-south routes and won’t add operating costs.

Instead, coming deficits track back to levy limits imposed by former Gov. Scott Walker and the state Legislature that were intended to put municipalities in a bind and force service cuts, Rhodes-Conway said. Madison has been able to cover deficits due to its strong economy and growth, service efficiencies and imposing new fees and charges.

An urban forestry special charge imposed in 2015, a vehicle registration fee or “wheel tax” in 2020, and resource recovery (recycling) special charge in 2022 are adding $165.52 per household/vehicle for a total $16.5 million in 2023, the city Finance Department says.

But with rising costs to continue services and inflation, federal aid diminishing and few new revenue options, deficits loom, Rhodes-Conway said.

“This was going to happen no matter who was in charge,” she said. “What’s important, you need to be really clear-eyed about the situation.”

Hard choices

With few easy local options, the mayor is “cautiously optimistic” that conversations at the state Capitol will produce increases in shared revenue for Madison and other hamstrung municipalities.

Republican leaders have proposed dedicating one penny of the current state sales tax to local government needs. Also, Gov. Tony Evers has proposed that cities with populations of at least 30,000 could impose a ½-cent sales tax if approved by local referendum, but prospects for passage of the governor’s plan are poor.

Absent more state support, the city faces hard choices.

Both candidates support continuing wage increases for city employees.

Already, “we’re at a competitive disadvantage as an employer,” Rhodes-Conway said. Reyes agreed. “I think our city employees deserve pay raises. They work really hard.”

And both are hesitant to identify specific service reductions at this time.

“I think Madison expects a certain level of services,” Rhodes-Conway said, adding that the city is now budgeting on a five-year plan so it can maximize savings and new revenue sources.

Reyes, too, called for long-range planning, would ask managers to “look at things that are not working anymore,” and promised community engagement and transparency on tough decisions. “I won’t jeopardize our staff and our basic city services,” she said.

The mayor said she wants to avoid furloughs or layoffs but due to uncertainties about state action and the economic landscape, she would not rule out the possibility. “I don’t think I can make any promises on what might happen over the next four years,” she said.

Reyes committed to no furloughs or layoffs in a first term. “That’s the last thig we want is for people to lose their jobs in our city,” she said.

Debt payments

While new authorized borrowing, reauthorized borrowing and total authorized borrowing are at historic highs, actual borrowing under Rhodes-Conway’s three budgets, while historically high, is under the final three years of the previous administration, Finance Department data shows.

Rhodes-Conway said the city has been borrowing at appropriate levels during her administration given previous interest rates, but “now, we’ll have to scale back significantly.”

Reyes said the city must revisit borrowing levels to control debt payments. “That would be one of my priorities,” she said.

The biggest split between the candidates on capital spending seems to be over BRT.

Rhodes-Conway wants to move forward, with initial work already beginning on the initial east-west route roughly between East Towne and West Towne.

Reyes conceptually supports BRT but wants a review given changes in work patterns since the pandemic and her questions about equity. “I’m going to take a look at the bus rapid transit system,” she said, contending the mayor is pursuing a federally funded capital expense the city may not be able to afford to run. “We’re building a bus rapid transit system based on ideology.”

The mayor called Reyes’ assertions about BRT’s operating costs “a misconception” and “just not true.”

Both candidates voiced continuing support for other major planned capital budget initiatives including the $20 million Madison Public Market on the East Side; the $16.6 million Imagination Center, a library and park pavilion, at Reindahl Park; and the $21 million homeless men’s shelter at 1902 Bartillon Drive.

The mayor opposes the city covering ongoing operational costs for the market. She said there are ongoing conversations about how large the Imagination Center should be, and the men’s homeless shelter will likely require private support for operations. Reyes said the market must be a public-private partnership, she is committed to the Imagination Center and supports the men’s shelter, and she wants to ensure there is mitigation for noise from F-35 jets to be stationed at Truax Field.

They both want to implement a new Lake Monona waterfront master plan over time.

Taxes and fees

The candidates also differ on fees, charges and a referendum to exceed state levy limits, such as those approved in Middleton and Shorewood Hills in November.

“We will have to look at fees and charges,” Rhodes-Conway said. At some point, it may also be necessary to ask voters to approve a referendum for levy authority to cover the increasing cost of operations, she said, adding, “It’s an option that has to be put on the table.”

The mayor believes a local sales tax would be regressive and would prefer a local income tax option.

Reyes said she wouldn’t support increases in the fees and charges instituted since 2015 and doesn’t see starting or increasing others, and doesn’t favor a referendum to increase the levy. She would be open to a local sales tax option provided there are exemptions for food, health and housing.

“This mayor has already significantly burdened our taxpayers with many fees including the garbage fee and the wheel tax,” she said. “Many of these fees are regressive, and we need to balance affordability and equity. The increase in property taxes are making life miserable for our seniors on fixed incomes. We cannot tax our way out of this fiscal crisis.”

Without a sales tax, “we will find new efficiencies prioritizing our basic services and evaluating what is no longer relevant or a priority,” Reyes said.