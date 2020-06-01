Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway asks managers to ready 5% budget cuts for 2021

To get to a balanced budget, the mayor laid out a series of instructions for managers.

After agencies get cost to continue amounts, they can reallocate funding across services as long as the overall agency amount is in line with the budget target, she said.

But all general and library fund agencies, except Public Health Madison & Dane County, must present 5% reduction proposals with the city likely to implement nearly all recommended reductions, she said. Proposed reductions must be ongoing and not one-time, but ideas for one-time savings, new ways to combine services, and other innovations are strongly encouraged, she said.

All enterprise agencies such as Golf Enterprise and Water Utility must submit budgets consistent with revenue projections for 2021. Those with revenue shortfalls must present a base budget that includes spending cuts to meet available revenue. Enterprise agencies not receiving a general fund subsidy do not need to submit a budget reduction scenario, she said.

In early May, the mayor released instructions for the 2021 capital budget, calling for austerity with a focus on recovery needs.

As the pandemic unfolds, the economic outlook is "volatile," Schmiedicke stressed. It is unknown if and when the state may reduce local aids. The impact of the economy on health insurance costs and earnings on the Wisconsin Retirement System is uncertain. And there is, as of yet, very little actual revenue collection data. Also, some of these effects, such as state aid reductions and lower net new construction values used in the levy limit calculation, may not be felt until the 2022 budget or later, he said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.