Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway asks managers to ready 5% budget cuts for 2021

Due to economic tremors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a gap between service levels and ongoing revenues, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is asking almost all city agencies to brace for 5% funding cuts with possible service reductions and layoffs in 2021.
In the mayor's annual operating budget to managers on Monday, Rhodes-Conway said agencies will get budget targets based on the cost to continue services next year and must return proposals with 5% reductions to help close a projected $20 million to $25 million shortfall next year. The projections anticipate a maximum property tax increase under state levy limits.
"The budget gap for 2021 is significant and probably the worst seen over the past 20 years," city finance director David Schmiedicke said. "The mayor’s budget message is clear – barring major positive action by either the state or federal government, the city is facing service reductions and possibly layoffs."
A 5% cut would mean $4.2 million to the Police Department, $3.1 million to the Fire Department, $1.4 million to the Streets Division, $800,000 to the Parks Division and $900,000 to the Madison Public Library, he said.
The city, which has a $340.7 million operating budget for 2020, is using a series of measures including freezing most hiring and spending on nonessential services and supplies, and redeploying workers rather than furloughing them or hiring temporary help to close a $30 million shortfall for the current year.
The city's revenues through allowable property tax increases, state aid, hotel room taxes, charges and investment income is expected to drop 0.6%, or $2 million next year, while spending on personnel, debt and other costs will rise 6.7%, or $22.8 million, for 2021, the city's Finance Department reports.
Negative revenue effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to more than offset any allowable property tax growth under state levy limits, Schmiedicke said. Meanwhile, costs are rising due to labor agreements, other compensation such as health care and pensions, and other items. Many options used to balance the budget under levy limits in the past decade are no longer available, feasible or practical amid the economic depression, such as hotel room tax growth, rising investment income, or increasing the urban forestry special charge, vehicle registration fee and ambulance fees, he said.
It means tougher tougher measures will be needed for next year, Rhodes-Conway said.
"In areas where we expect revenue to rebound, we can deploy one-time options to help balance the budget," she said. "But when it comes to the structural budget gap we will need to enact permanent reductions. Times like these call us to double down on our priorities. We need to ask ourselves serious questions about whether or not we should be in the business of providing certain services."
To get to a balanced budget, the mayor laid out a series of instructions for managers.
After agencies get cost to continue amounts, they can reallocate funding across services as long as the overall agency amount is in line with the budget target, she said.
But all general and library fund agencies, except Public Health Madison & Dane County, must present 5% reduction proposals with the city likely to implement nearly all recommended reductions, she said. Proposed reductions must be ongoing and not one-time, but ideas for one-time savings, new ways to combine services, and other innovations are strongly encouraged, she said.
All enterprise agencies such as Golf Enterprise and Water Utility must submit budgets consistent with revenue projections for 2021. Those with revenue shortfalls must present a base budget that includes spending cuts to meet available revenue. Enterprise agencies not receiving a general fund subsidy do not need to submit a budget reduction scenario, she said.
In early May, the mayor released instructions for the 2021 capital budget, calling for austerity with a focus on recovery needs.
As the pandemic unfolds, the economic outlook is "volatile," Schmiedicke stressed. It is unknown if and when the state may reduce local aids. The impact of the economy on health insurance costs and earnings on the Wisconsin Retirement System is uncertain. And there is, as of yet, very little actual revenue collection data. Also, some of these effects, such as state aid reductions and lower net new construction values used in the levy limit calculation, may not be felt until the 2022 budget or later, he said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.