Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces Madison climate action plan

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced a two-year plan Wednesday that aims to take “bold action on climate” and invest in a more resilient Madison.
The Climate Forward plan outlines a package of actions that expand or strengthen existing work, such as the city’s Green Power training program, and launches new efforts related to energy efficiency in rental housing and in commercial buildings.
“Science has made it clear that we need to nearly halve our emissions by 2030 — in nine years — to avoid catastrophic climate impacts,” Rhodes-Conway said during a press conference at Warner Park on the north side. “We need to see robust climate action all across Madison. The city can support that in ways that make our daily life better for residents and business.”
Climate-friendly efforts are underway in Madison. They include installing solar on city facilities, strengthening stormwater regulations and requiring electric vehicle infrastructure and charging in new parking structures; and investing in low-emission fleet vehicles.
These efforts build toward the city’s goal of reaching 100% renewable energy in municipal operations by 2030 and of becoming a carbon neutral community by 2050.
“We have achieved a lot over the last several years toward these goals,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We have much, much more to do and the time to start is now.”
The plan calls for meeting 100% of municipal electricity needs with renewable energy (up from the current 74%), tuning up city building systems to improve efficiency and replacing thousands of streetlights with efficient LED lights.
Also, Climate Forward outlines investments in transit and low-carbon transportation modes, including continued movement on the city’s future bus rapid transit system. It also includes community-minded initiatives like a climate grant program to help organizations reduce emissions and increase resilience.
Building efficiency
With $250,000 from the state’s Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, Madison is partnering with Sustain Dane, Elevate Energy and the Northside Planning Council to make naturally occurring affordable housing more efficient.
Sustain Dane executive director Claire Oleksiak said existing affordable housing uses on average 33% more energy than market rate housing typically due to its age.
“Reducing the operating expenses can keep units affordable and reduce expenses for residents,” Oleksiak said.
The grant will allow the organizations to complete energy upgrades to small- and medium-sized apartment buildings in southwest Madison and find new projects for energy audits and upgrades on the north side.
The goal is to upgrade over 100 units of rental housing and reduce energy use by 20%. Justice Castañeda, executive director of Common Wealth Development, emphasized that the city can’t just build its way out of the housing shortage it is experiencing.
“This work is essential,” Castañeda said. “It’s important we continue to think about access to healthy and affordable housing through a range of options.”
Rhodes-Conway said the city can’t achieve its climate goals without improving the efficiency of commercial buildings, which make up nearly one-third of emissions in the city.
In partnership with Alds. Syed Abbas, District 12, and Tag Evers, District 13, the mayor is launching an effort to work with building owners, operators and energy service experts to identify ways to significantly improve the efficiency of and reduce emissions from large commercial buildings in Madison.
Collaboration will be key as the city is preempted by the state’s building codes. The city can’t require more strict efficiency measures than what the state allows.
“We very much need to partner with the private sector,” Evers said. “We can and must be creative and collaborative with our stakeholders and the community.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.