Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces Madison climate action plan

Sustain Dane executive director Claire Oleksiak said existing affordable housing uses on average 33% more energy than market rate housing typically due to its age.

“Reducing the operating expenses can keep units affordable and reduce expenses for residents,” Oleksiak said.

The grant will allow the organizations to complete energy upgrades to small- and medium-sized apartment buildings in southwest Madison and find new projects for energy audits and upgrades on the north side.

The goal is to upgrade over 100 units of rental housing and reduce energy use by 20%. Justice Castañeda, executive director of Common Wealth Development, emphasized that the city can’t just build its way out of the housing shortage it is experiencing.

“This work is essential,” Castañeda said. “It’s important we continue to think about access to healthy and affordable housing through a range of options.”

Rhodes-Conway said the city can’t achieve its climate goals without improving the efficiency of commercial buildings, which make up nearly one-third of emissions in the city.