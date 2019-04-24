Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway continues to build her staff, on Wednesday naming Leslie Orrantia as a deputy mayor.
Orrantia will oversee aspects of economic development, public health, and transportation, while building regional relationships for the long-term growth and sustainability of the larger region, Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
The new deputy mayor, who will earn $105,976 annually, brings more than a decade of experience in community relations and business administration within Dane County.
Since 2016, she has served as director of community relations for the UW-Madison chancellor, serving as the primary point-of-contact with the county, city and community and facilitated collaborations between campus and community, spanning research, practice, and policy, the statement says.
Previously, Orrantia was assistant director for the Wisconsin Collaborative Education Research Network at the university's School of Education. Before that, she served as a caseworker in Madison for nearly five years. Orrantia has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts.
“I am building a team of people that are well-connected across communities and help facilitate the big-picture change we need to ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive in Madison," Rhodes-Conway said. "(Orrantia) has a deep-rooted commitment to this community’s success, longstanding and trusted relationships across communities, and a reputation for listening first to inform how she facilitates desired change.”