Mayor proposes spending $47 million in federal funds on immediate needs, services

More than half of the gap is due to one-time measures used to balance the pandemic-ravaged 2021 budget, including using $8 million from the city's rainy day fund and $1.2 million in one-time compensation reductions, temporary delays in filling vacant positions, and other short-term strategies, Schmiedicke said.

The $47.2 million in federal support will help make the city's budget situation less dire but doesn't solve all the problems, he said. The funding can cover costs - including making up for revenue losses - from March 3, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2024, he said.

Under federal rules, the money can go to containing and mitigating COVID-19, mental health needs, premium pay for essential workers who have been responding to the pandemic and addressing lost revenue such as that from the tourism and hospitality sector.

The federal relief money can't be used to replenish the city's rainy day fund or pay off the city's debt.

The mayor's initial resolution, which proposes spending $8.3 million of the $22.8 million in longer-term investments, will be considered by the Finance Committee on Monday and the full council on July 6, Schmiedicke said. The remaining $14.5 million will be covered by future resolutions or in the 2022 budget, he said.