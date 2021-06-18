Mayor proposes spending $47 million in federal funds on immediate needs, services

With the city battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is proposing to use $47.2 million in federal stimulus funds to subsidize the cost of housing for poor people, combat homelessness, promote efforts aimed at preventing violence and stimulate economic development and other services.
The federal money, which represent Madison's share of the share of the American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year, is intended to be a one-time investment over several years to respond to the pandemic, address related economic fallout and provide for an equitable recovery.
The city has lost more than $44 million in revenue through 2020 and faces an $18 million budget shortfall for 2022.
“The COVID pandemic disrupted everything and put strain on people and businesses throughout the city in countless ways, and this federal support allows the city to alleviate some of that strain and help Madisonians recover,” Rhodes-Conway said Friday in announcing the administration's plan for the money.
Under the mayor's proposal, $22.8 million would be used to address immediate, one-time costs, while the remaining $24.4 million would go toward maintaining government services including balancing the city's general fund budget, including restoring the budget for Monona Terrace and programs funded by revenue from the hotel room tax, which fell precipitously during the pandemic.
Longer-term investments include providing more help for homeless people living outdoors, converting some hotels to housing, violence prevention initiatives by Public Health Madison and Dane County, services for undocumented residents, helping small businesses and art for Downtown storefronts.
Specifically, the mayor is proposing to spend the $22.8 million for:
- Violence prevention and youth engagement: $2.58 million
- Combatting homelessness, including helping purchase the Salvation Army of Dane County's Darbo-Worthington site on the East Side, support for homeless people staying outdoors, a men's emergency shelter and an endowment for homelessness operating funds: $8.65 million
- Subsidized housing, including converting hotels to housing, a youth-centered housing project to help those aging out of the foster care system and a tenant damage fund to hasten getting rental units back in service: $6.65 million
- Emerging needs, including services to undocumented residents, connections to basic services, PFAS education and coordination: $1 million
- Economic development, including expansion of a small-business equity and recovery program, retail building improvement grants and aid to the Public Market Foundation while its East Side site is used as a temporary homeless men's shelter: $3.91 million
“With this funding, we can help secure a variety of types of shelter and housing for those who need it, help residents meet their basic needs, bring summer jobs back for our youth, and help businesses and business districts recover,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Details on spending the $24.4 million to maintain government services will come at a later date.
Some of the spending would happen sooner than later.
The mayor has introduced a resolution to amend the 2021 operating budget by $5 million to begin spending some of the money on immediate needs, including $2 million for supporting homeless people, $700,000 for services to undocumented residents, $465,000 for summer youth employment and $400,000 each for emergency rental assistance and Public Market Foundation operations support.
The resolution also would amend the 2021 capital budget by $3.26 million to begin spending money for immediate needs, including $2 million for a homeless men's shelter, $615,000 for expanding a small-business equity and recovery program, $500,000 for the retail building improvement grant program and $150,000 for a solar project by Occupy Madison.
The city, which has a $349.5 million operating budget for 2021, projects $346.5 million in revenue but $364.4 million in expenses to continue services and meet commitments in 2022, leaving an $18 million shortfall for 2022, city finance director David Schmiedicke said.
More than half of the gap is due to one-time measures used to balance the pandemic-ravaged 2021 budget, including using $8 million from the city's rainy day fund and $1.2 million in one-time compensation reductions, temporary delays in filling vacant positions, and other short-term strategies, Schmiedicke said.
The $47.2 million in federal support will help make the city's budget situation less dire but doesn't solve all the problems, he said. The funding can cover costs - including making up for revenue losses - from March 3, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2024, he said.
Under federal rules, the money can go to containing and mitigating COVID-19, mental health needs, premium pay for essential workers who have been responding to the pandemic and addressing lost revenue such as that from the tourism and hospitality sector.
The federal relief money can't be used to replenish the city's rainy day fund or pay off the city's debt.
The mayor's initial resolution, which proposes spending $8.3 million of the $22.8 million in longer-term investments, will be considered by the Finance Committee on Monday and the full council on July 6, Schmiedicke said. The remaining $14.5 million will be covered by future resolutions or in the 2022 budget, he said.
A proposal for spending the remaining $24.4 million to maintain government services will happen either in mid-year or end-of-year spending resolutions, and in the 2022 budget, he said.
On Aug. 31, the mayor will propose a capital budget for 2022, and on Oct. 5, she will propose an operating budget for next year. Both proposals will be considered by the Finance Committee with final decisions buy the City Council on the week of Nov. 8.
