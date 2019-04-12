Breaking from tradition, Mayor Paul Soglin will not attend the swearing in of his successor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, and the new City Council on Tuesday.
On April 2, Rhodes-Conway ousted Soglin in a landslide with 62 percent of the vote and nine new members -- none with prior experience as an elected public official -- won seats on the 20-member council.
Soglin, mayor for 22 years over five decades, sent notice to the city that he would be absent for Tuesday's transfer of power and declined a resolution honoring his service at the meeting. He could not be reached for comment.
While rare, Soglin's absence Tuesday doesn't symbolize a lack of cooperation on the transition of administrations. Since the election, Rhodes-Conway said, he has been accommodating, helpful and gracious.
The mayor's staff has invited city employees to a farewell reception from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the Madison Municipal Building.
Usually, the current mayor and council open the first meeting after city elections at noon and suspend the rules, with the outgoing executive and departing council members receiving honoring resolutions, offering farewell speeches and listening to speeches from colleagues.
The last two changes of executive power with a defeated incumbent -- when Dave Cieslewicz succeeded Sue Bauman in 2003 and Soglin replaced Cieslewicz in 2011 -- were bittersweet affairs with heartfelt parting remarks and expressions of gratitude and hope mixed with humor and tears.
Soglin's absence Tuesday will be unusual, said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, the council's longest serving member elected in 1995. "This is the first time in my City Hall tenure that the outgoing mayor will not be attending the swearing in," he said.
Tuesday's events begin with a 10 a.m. brunch for outgoing and incoming office holders at Monona Terrace, followed by the noon meeting. After farewells and honoring resolutions for outgoing council leadership and eight departing members, the meeting will be adjourned and immediately reopened with the swearing in of Rhodes-Conway and all 20 council members. That will be followed by the election of new council leadership.
Then, the meeting is recessed and resumed at 6:30 p.m. with Rhodes-Conway and the new council taking up regular city business.