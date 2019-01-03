Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is offering a major change to the Judge Doyle Square project that would return the development rights of one downtown block back to the city.
The city and its Chicago-based development partner, Beitler Real Estate, are redeveloping two blocks downtown in an effort to replace the aging municipal Government East Garage located on Block 105 and bring a hotel, apartments, and retail and commercial space to Block 88, which also holds the Madison Municipal Building.
The city is currently building an underground municipal parking garage on Block 88. When that is complete, the Government East Garage will be demolished and Beitler will take over development of the Block 105 property.
Madison and Beitler have disagreed over the terms of the development and have been working to come to an agreement following a lawsuit the developer filed — and later dropped — over a portion of the Block 88 structure known as the podium. The City Council has not favored previous attempts at a resolution with some alders expressing concerns over the Block 88 development rights.
“My main focus is to try and negotiate an agreement that is acceptable to Mr. Beitler and his organization, acceptable to a majority of the City Council and is in the best interest to the city of Madison,” Soglin said.
Following discussions with Beitler over the last month, Soglin has introduced a new proposal that would return development rights for the entire Block 88 structure to the city for a future project with a different developer in exchange for a one-time $700,000 payment to Beitler.
The development agreement adopted by the City Council in 2016 authorized a $1.5 million developer administration fee payable to Beitler for developer services. The fee was paid in 20 monthly installments of $75,000.
The proposed amendment to the development agreement would also place a 20-year restriction prohibiting development of a hotel on Block 88 if a hotel is built by Beitler on Block 105. It would also accelerate the pace of the development on Block 105.
“It keeps our primary mission focus, namely, to get a hotel built that will serve Monona Terrace,” Soglin said.
Project Manager George Austin said the mayor's substitute "rolls the ball forward."
"It reflects the continuing discussion and feedback having been received from the council," Austin said. "I think it gives (alders) something else to consider and not just the same recommendation."
John Paul Beitler III, the vice president of Beitler Real Estate, were not immediately available for comment Thursday.
Soglin said he believes the proposal is realistic but that “nothing is certain until the final vote is cast.”
Until the Soglin proposal was released Wednesday, the City Council was expected to reconsider a vote next Tuesday on a resolution that would authorize the city to pay Beitler $600,000 in exchange for development and ownership rights to part of the project known as the podium, which would be located above the new parking garage and includes a structural slab, first-floor retail and two levels of private parking.
City Attorney Michael May said it is likely the substitute resolution will be offered at Tuesday’s meeting. In addition, the Finance Committee is scheduled to meet in a special session Monday to discuss the measure and could go into closed session.
May said the new proposal “simplifies everything” and solves the previous disagreement over the podium. Transferring the development rights of Block 88 back to the city is better for Madison, May said.
“That just opens that up for whatever we want,” May said. “It puts us back where Beitler can concentrate on the hotel, we can concentrate on the parking ramp and the podium, and we can go from there on Block 88.”
Ald. David Ahrens, District 15, opposes the mayor’s proposal and argues it creates the “dire situation” of changing developers. He argues that the city should not have to pay Beitler in order to offer the site to a different builder.
“We’re exactly back at square one,” Ahrens said in an email.