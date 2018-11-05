Madison Mayor Paul Soglin has named Michelle Drea as the city's next assessor, a critical position in setting the city's rising tax base.
Drea, who has been serving as interim assessor since Mark Hanson retired in June, is an attorney with experience in property assessment. She will be paid $120,000 a year.
The city assessor is responsible for the fair and equitable assessments of all taxable real and personal property while maintaining complete and accurate assessment rolls and property records. In 2018, the city's preliminary equalized property value of $28.9 billion.
Drea will supervise an office with 23 full-time equivalent staff members and a budget of $2.7 million in Soglin's proposed spending plan for 2019.
"I'm really excited by the opportunity," the longtime Madison resident said, adding that she looks forward to engaging constituents and "demystifying the assessment process."
Most recently, Drea served with the state Department of Revenue as the Wisconsin Property Assessment Manual and Guides Editor. The position lead to experience with property assessment in Wisconsin including an expertise in Boards of Review, assessment standards and law, and property tax exemptions, Soglin said in a statement.
Drea has previously worked as a supervisor in the prosecution unit for the city of Denver, Colorado; casebook author, editor, and lecturer for West Publishing and Thomson Reuters; and as an attorney for a small business. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from Hamline University School of Law.
"Michelle’s work in assessment and law, coupled with her outgoing personality is a great fit for her position,” Soglin said. "She and her staff are often dealing with residents not exactly excited by the news her office delivers. I know she will continue to manage the relationships with the public in a straightforward yet compassionate manner while dealing with factual information.”
The Assessor's Office saw controversy in 2017.
In April that year, when new assessments were announced, the city delivered big increases in value for hotels and large apartment buildings, which the assessor's office said were far undervalued. But a high number of those owners appealed the assessments, and after getting new information, the city cut tens of millions of dollars in value from those properties.
In all, 30 hotels challenged their 2017 assessments and the city's Board of Assessors followed staff recommendations and reduced assessments for 26 of the 30 hotels. Also, the Board of Assessors reduced assessments for 24 apartment buildings valued at more than $1 million, including some sizable cuts for four properties initially valued at more than $30 million.
Soglin will present Drea’s contract to the City Council at a future meeting.