Mayor Paul Soglin said Wednesday he’s “extremely disappointed” and hoping for a re-vote after the City Council fell short of the votes needed to provide $165,000 for extra security at the Tree Lane Apartments for formerly homeless families on the Far West Side, which has required significant police attention since opening in June 2018.
The council late Tuesday voted 12-7 in favor, but 15 votes were required to amend the budget to provide the extra security funds for Heartland Housing’s $11.7 million, four-story, 45-unit project at 7933 Tree Lane — the city’s second big experiment with a Housing First approach to homelessness.
On a separate voice vote, the council delivered $275,250 for more support services to the property. YWCA Madison has provided services but is leaving in mid-March. Now, The Road Home Dane County will offer case management, and Lussier Community Education Center and Wisconsin Youth Company-Elver Park Neighborhood Center will expand existing youth programming while the city seeks proposals from organizations to provide services beyond 2019.
There was no discussion on either vote.
“The importance of support services for supportive housing cannot be understated, and increased services will help create the opportunities necessary for families formerly experiencing homelessness to thrive,” Heartland spokesman Joseph Dutra said Wednesday.
Soglin said he’s “very pleased” support services funding was approved but disappointed by the refusal of funds for more security, which he said would benefit tenants, the neighborhood, and the city’s Housing First initiative, which puts chronically homeless people in permanent housing with support services — without first requiring them to be addiction- or conviction-free.
The mayor said two council members later told him that their no votes were about dissatisfaction with Heartland or because the funding resolution had been watered down, and that he hopes one of them will seek reconsideration at next Tuesday’s council meeting.
“Frankly, I don’t think longer term there will be a need for any security at all,” he said. “(But) that won’t happen until we have the stable folks in control of the building. We’ve seen considerable improvements in the last three weeks. We’ve got to get through the spring and summer and make it clear that residents are in control. This is not the time to retreat.”
The vote on the security came after Ald. Keith Furman, 19th District, offered two amendments that were approved without discussion or opposition to prohibit security from carrying firearms unless approved by the council and require a report to the council after three months.
Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, who represents the area, said he was comfortable with the amendments and called the vote “a stunner.”
The extra security isn’t draconian and is short-term, he said. “(The vote) sends a pretty bad signal. I’m getting contacts from people who are upset.”
Earlier this month, the city sent a letter initiating a chronic nuisance action against Heartland, which owns and manages the building. On Feb. 20, Heartland met with representatives of the city attorney’s office, Police Department, mayor’s office and Community Development Division to discuss strategies to address problems often caused by outsiders, Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Zilavy said.
“We have been working closely with the city, community and the Madison Police Department to find adequate resolutions to the abatement,” Dutra said. “This collaborative effort has been ongoing since before any letter was received, and we have already seen the number of service calls trending downward.”
Zilavy said Heartland “recognized some things need to be changed and agreed to make those changes. I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Late last year, Soglin assembled a team to address safety and quality-of-life problems. The group determined the building needed a higher level of support services and security improvements. Heartland then made changes, including having one private security person on site at all times.
In mid-January, Soglin proposed providing the $165,000 for more private security, which would enable Heartland to have a second security person on site between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays and 24-7 on weekends. The mayor and council, however, delayed a vote on the security spending in order to complete a plan to expand support services.