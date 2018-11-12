Mayor Paul Soglin said Monday he supports an amendment to his 2019 capital budget to add $5.7 million in flood-mitigation funding, but he objected to three other proposed changes to the city's operating and capital budgets a day before the City Council was to take them up.
Soglin said he would oppose a proposal to reduce his $300,000 increase for peer-support efforts to reduce violence, another amendment to reduce funds for the city's annual membership in the city's economic development partnership, and others to block a pilot program for police body-worn cameras that was added to the mayor's budget by the city's Finance Committee.
The proposals are among 18 changes offered by council members to the mayor's operating and capital budgets, as amended by the Finance Committee, for 2019. The council will consider the amendments and decide final budgets starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the City-County Building.
The council can increase tax collections by only about $16,000 before hitting the state-mandated levy limits, but it can approve more for flood mitigation because capital borrowing is not covered by the levy limit, city Finance Director David Schmiedicke has said.
Soglin backs an amendment by Ald. Arvina Martin, 11th District, and four others to increase the Stormwater Utility's budget by $5.7 million for flood mitigation. About $1 million in existing funding would also be shifted to the effort.
The amendment would provide $775,000 for watershed and flood studies for three areas, $1.17 million for three land purchases and $5 million for four public works projects.
"The flooding from the Aug. 20th storm highlighted weaknesses in our stormwater management and infrastructure," Martin said Monday. "With the potential of more intense storms happening more frequently, it is important that we as a city take a comprehensive look at the way we manage these events."
The mayor said his staff had been crafting similar language and that he supports Martin's amendment.
But Soglin said he is "extremely disappointed" in proposed cuts to the peer-support program, and if they are pursued, said he would look to his own office budget to find funds for peer support because he believes so strongly in it.
Soglin wants to continue funding of $400,000 for peer-support efforts to help those caught up in cycles of violence, and add $300,000 — a 75 percent increase — for additional peer support that would proactively reach into neighborhoods.
Peer-support specialists, who typically have gone through similar experiences as those they are seeking to help, are trained and provide support to those involved in incidents of violence or leaving incarceration. Soglin's proposal would add more specialists to make contact with residents and help deal with individual needs, such as employment or housing, before violence occurs.
The city's two most pressing issues, Soglin said, are homicides among young African-American males and a small group of young people being involved in burglaries and car thefts.
Although the city has only funded peer support on the streets for less than two years, it is proving to be helpful in addressing violence, he said. "It seems to me that this is a very, very small investment with the potential for enormous success," he said.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, and two others want to cut $150,000 of the $300,000 for violence-prevention peer-support contracts and direct the remaining $150,000 to case-management contracts and increase the number of hours for direct peer support.
With dollars so tight, some amendments rely on Kemble's $150,000 cut to pay for other things.
Independent of Kemble's proposal, Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, would transfer $250,000 from peer support and violence prevention to increase funding for neighborhood centers.
Soglin also voiced opposition to a proposed amendment by Ald. Amanda Hall, 3rd District, and seven others to remove $104,000 in the capital budget added by the Finance Committee to buy 47 police body-worn cameras for a pilot project in the Police Department's North District.
A related amendment by Ald. Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, 5th District, and seven others would remove $26,000 added by the Finance Committee to fund police overtime for processing video and camera system maintenance for the pilot program.
The amendments, the mayor said, would leave Madison as one of the last major cities without police body cameras.
Soglin also voiced opposition to an amendment by Ald. Maurice Cheeks, 10th District, to reduce Madison Region Economic Partnership membership costs by $32,000, from $50,000 to $18,000. Soglin said MadREP, an eight-county economic development partnership, has been effective, especially in working with the Urban League of Greater Madison to boost job opportunities and racial equity in employment.
Under the Finance Committee amendments, city spending stayed the same as Soglin's proposed $332 million, while taxes would increase about $73, or about 2.9 percent, to $2,583, for the average home, now valued at $284,868.
The Finance Committee's changes pushed Soglin's $336.6 million capital budget to $341.6 million, increasing borrowing from the mayor's initial $177.5 million to $180 million.