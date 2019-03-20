After the city of Madison and Beitler Real Estate claimed each had defaulted on the terms of their development agreement, Mayor Paul Soglin reiterated Tuesday that both parties are working toward building a hotel downtown as part of the Judge Doyle Square project.
The city and its development partner, Beitler Real Estate, have disagreed over portions of the project for about the last year.
The major downtown redevelopment project known as Judge Doyle Square encompasses the blocks housing the aging Government East parking garage and the Madison Municipal Building. In 2016, the city formalized its partnership with Beitler, moving forward with plans for a hotel, housing and commercial space in three buildings and underground parking on the Government East block.
“We are aligned in the singular goal of getting the hotel constructed, and if people would silence themselves in regard to any personal feelings involved in this matter, it would certainly help,” Soglin said at a press conference Tuesday.
Beitler claimed in a letter Feb. 15 that actions taken by the city have made it “impossible” to obtain financing and “develop any portion of the private development.”
The Chicago-based developer claims the city has failed to reasonably cooperate and on land use approvals, “covertly and unilaterally” changed the type of zoning for the project, requiring Beitler to finance and construct the hotel and housing on the Government East block at the same time.
In two letters sent to Beitler March 14, the city claims Beitler is in default of the development agreement and that failure to “cure its defaults and provide assurances of future performance will result in termination of the development agreement as permitted and the city’s exercise of its other remedies.”
Beitler is proposing changes for the private portion of the project, which will require approvals from city committees and the City Council. The developer wants to replace the private underground parking with a swimming pool and could potentially alter plans for the original glass buildings.
At the request of an email from Beitler Tuesday morning, Soglin said he hopes to send the developer a schedule by Friday outlining the additional approvals needed and when they would likely occur.
Soglin was worried that Beitler could react negatively to news stories published over the past two days on the notices of default.
"I don't know as of this hour whether or not the message I got from him this morning was sent with knowledge of the news stories that came out today," Soglin said. "If they are, I’ve got a certain amount of relief, if not, stay tuned."
The prospect of gaining additional city approvals has made Beitler nervous, Soglin said.
“Because of the failure that we had several times to come to an agreement with (Beitler), because of the various antagonistic remarks made by members of the City Council, he has been wary of working with us,” Soglin said.
James L. Oakley, an attorney representing Beitler, confirmed this in the Feb. 15 letter.
"To believe that Beitler will have a fair chance on getting further approvals given the animosity that the City Council representatives have shown towards Beitler is ridiculous,” Oakley said.
In July 2018, Beitler sued the city over its decision to pay $11 million for the podium — the part of the project located above the new parking garage on Block 105 that includes a structural slab, first-floor retail and two levels of private parking — arguing that Madison “unilaterally seized” this part of the project.
Months earlier in January 2018, Beitler informed the city that the cost of constructing the podium was out of their budget. The developer later dropped the lawsuit.
Most recently, the city paid Beitler $700,000 in exchange for the development rights to Block 88, bordered by the Madison Municipal Building, East Wilson, South Pinckney and East Doty streets. This decision was meant to resolve a dispute over the podium and minimize risk of future litigation.
The city is seeking applications for projects on Block 88 that include apartments for tenants with low- and moderate-income levels.
Though Beitler informed the city in February, the City Council was not informed of the developer’s actions until March 15. Soglin said this was to make as much progress as possible in negotiations with Beitler.
“When you’re negotiating these matters, public discussion does not help when you’ve got some people, who I think, probably want this thing to fail,” Soglin said.
Soglin urged people to keep the “tenor of the conversation as constructive as possible” and refrain from letting personal issues affect the project.
The Finance Committee is expected to discuss the issue in closed session March 25.