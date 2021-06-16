Mayor, City Council seek to raise pay for city's non-union employees

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council members are seeking to raise pay for the city's nonunion employees to make raises comparable to those given police and firefighters.

Seven council members on Tuesday introduced a resolution to use $4.5 million of the city's $47 million in federal emergency stimulus funding for a one-time, $2,661 payment to all general municipal employees for 2021.

The proposal, however, is inconsistent with U.S. Department of Treasury rules on the use of American Rescue Plan funds, city finance director David Schmiedicke said.

The mayor is drafting a separate resolution to address wage equity issues for general municipal employees in a phased approach over three budget years beginning in 2022, Schmiedicke said. It will be introduced at an upcoming council meeting, he said. Rhodes-Conway could not be reached.

Prospects for the resolution originally sponsored by Alds. Sheri Carter, Arvina Martin, Lindsay Lemmer, Tag Evers, Charles Myadze, Christian Albouras and Barbara Harington-McKinney to provide the one-time payment using federal American Rescue Plan funds are uncertain. It will likely be discussed by the city's Finance Committee on Monday.