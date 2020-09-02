Mayor, City Council president denounce profane language after edgy, marathon meeting

Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, said she doesn't believe Skidmore.

"It was very clearly his voice," Kemble said of Skidmore. "Any number of alders I'm sure would say that."

Kemble said she felt the language was a reaction to the overwhelming passage of the police oversight measures just prior. Skidmore is the council's staunchest advocate for the Madison Police Department.

Although Kilfoy-Flores was speaking on another item, she has been a longtime advocate of police reform and is a family friend of Tony Robinson, a Black teen who was shot and killed by a Madison police officer in 2015.

"My concern isn’t the language per say," Kemble said. "My concern is an alder using it as a weapon against a member of the public, and in this case a specific member of the public who has been working for years on police accountability, which Ald. Skidmore strongly opposes."

Kemble also said the incident is not representative of the whole council.

"There’s been no deterioration of civility overall in the council," Kemble said.

Rhodes-Conway and Carter's statement was centered on the council as a whole.