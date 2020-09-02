Mayor, City Council president denounce profane language after edgy, marathon meeting

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council President Sheri Carter on Wednesday afternoon issued a joint statement calling for civility and denouncing profane language after an edgy, marathon council meeting at which a council member may have called a member of the public a derogatory name.
"Over the past few months, the culture and civility of City Council meetings have drastically deteriorated, culminating in what appears to be the use of gender based profanity addressed at a member of the public at the Sept. 1 council meeting," the statement says without naming the speaker. "No words of gender-based violence should ever be uttered by anyone, period. No profanity should be used towards members of the body and no such language, verbally or otherwise, should be used against anyone in our community.
"The public has a right and expectation to be treated and listened to with respect when attending a public meeting," it says. "City officials and staff must uphold that standard at all times. With City Council meetings being conducted virtually we want to remind all Council members to refrain from using profanity during our Council and Committee meetings. This behavior is totally unacceptable."
During the online meeting, which began at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and ended at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, the council approved years-in-the-making police oversight measures, put $60,000 toward helping small businesses repair damages after looting and unrest following peaceful protests over police actions against Blacks, and approved a $750,000 equity program aimed at supporting small businesses owned by people of color.
At about 2:45 a.m., the council had just finished voting on the police oversight measures and were moving onto consideration of putting the $60,000 toward helping businesses, with some members of the public waiting more than eight hours to speak on that item. The mayor announced members of the public would be speaking, and called on Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores. As soon as Kilfoy-Flores’ name was read the expletive was heard. No one acted in real time.
The language was called out on social media on Wednesday.
Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, perhaps the council's most vocal supporter of the Police Department, was the most recent council member to speak before the mayor during the Zoom video conference, which some have said makes it likely his mic was still on.
But city digital media specialist Jesse Poole told The Capital Times that Rhodes-Conway had asked to use the "unmute all" function in Zoom, meaning all panelist mics could have been active.
When the expletive was spoken, the video of who was speaking did not come up.
In an interview Wednesday afternoon, Skidmore adamantly denied making the comment. "No. It was not me. That is not my habit. I haven't done that. I don't do it in my personal life and I didn't do it then." He said he has listened to the recording and hears a word, but is not sure what was said or who said it.
Ald. Rebecca Kemble, 18th District, said she doesn't believe Skidmore.
"It was very clearly his voice," Kemble said of Skidmore. "Any number of alders I'm sure would say that."
Kemble said she felt the language was a reaction to the overwhelming passage of the police oversight measures just prior. Skidmore is the council's staunchest advocate for the Madison Police Department.
Although Kilfoy-Flores was speaking on another item, she has been a longtime advocate of police reform and is a family friend of Tony Robinson, a Black teen who was shot and killed by a Madison police officer in 2015.
"My concern isn’t the language per say," Kemble said. "My concern is an alder using it as a weapon against a member of the public, and in this case a specific member of the public who has been working for years on police accountability, which Ald. Skidmore strongly opposes."
Kemble also said the incident is not representative of the whole council.
"There’s been no deterioration of civility overall in the council," Kemble said.
Rhodes-Conway and Carter's statement was centered on the council as a whole.
"Elected officials are charged with great responsibilities that impact the lives of people every day, residents, employees and business owners, and as such we should be held to high standards and set an example for the community," Rhodes-Conway and Carter said. "Alders using profanity or a derogatory statements during public meetings – whether virtually or in person -- or even on social media, are indisputably uncalled for and should not be a part of our proceedings as we conduct the business of the city. The city’s residents deserve better from us.
"We encourage alders to come up with systems for us to hold each other accountable outside of elections and look forward to the work of the President’s Work Group on Administrative Procedures to come up with processes moving forward," they said.
