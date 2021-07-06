Mayor, City Council members seek pay boost for general city employees

"The city budget faces challenges each year," city finance director David Schmiedicke said. "Wage equity will need to be balanced with other priorities within these overall constraints."

The resolution provides for exploration of an additional wage increase for general municipal employees through a "meet and confer" process if unionized employees get a raise that widens the wage parity gap before 2025. The pay increases are contingent upon no need for furloughs or layoffs during those years.

"Phasing the cost of wage equity over the next few years will help to manage the cost," Rhodes-Conway said. "The resolution acknowledges that the plan may need to be adjusted if the city does not have sufficient funding to avoid layoffs."

Police, firefighters and the Teamsters unions can bargain collectively and have various options for resolving impasses during contract negotiations, but general municipal employees lost most of their bargaining rights when state laws were changed by Wisconsin Act 10 in 2011.

The proposed wage plan will be referred to city committees and considered by the council at a later date.