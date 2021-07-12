Mayor announces downsized shelter design for State Street rapid bus stations

“It’s hard to pick the outfit for the party if you don’t want to go to the party,” Kenney said.

Kenney and others say building stations on State Street will lock in the street as a transportation corridor for the next 50 years, making it harder to adapt to unforeseen changes in technology and society.

“I want to be able to evolve for 50 years,” said Dmitri Vranas, whose family has operated Parthenon Gyros for a half century on State Street.

Capitol Square and State Street were identified in 2013 as part of BRT's initial 15-mile route and reaffirmed many times with public input, city transportation director Tom Lynch said.

BRT, the city's biggest transit upgrade in 20 years, will run only on the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of the street, and many of the new buses will be quieter, cleaner electric models, according to the city.

Although it would affect some sidewalk seating and trees, the BRT would not interfere with sidewalk cafes and street vending areas, Lynch said, and the 6 a.m. to midnight service would offer a transportation alternative to people going to shows or dinner or working late shifts.