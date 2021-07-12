Mayor announces downsized design for State Street bus stations

Under pressure from Downtown merchants, the city of Madison is proposing smaller, less obtrusive bus stations for State Street, though some still say the iconic thoroughfare is the wrong place for transit.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reiterated her administration’s commitment Monday to using State Street for the planned bus rapid transit, or BRT, system — a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that would run 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations.
“State Street is part of the metro transit routing, not because we don’t care about State Street, but because State Street is a critical destination in our city,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s part of the heart of the city that we want all residents — from far east to far west, from far north to far south — to have easy access to.”
But in a concession to business owners, the mayor unveiled new designs for the two proposed State Street stations that feature shorter platforms and shelters similar in size to those on the street now.
The new proposed shelters — one in front of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the other one block west at Gorham Street — are designed to be more transparent, giving users and pedestrians better views of storefronts.
According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the new proposal would “likely” consolidate 10 current bus stops into two and remove all buses from lower State Street, with 60% less overall bus traffic than in 2019.
“We have been listening to and working to address the concerns of State Street businesses over the past several years,” said transportation director Tom Lynch.
While appreciative of the city’s efforts, State Street merchants said the new plans do not fully address their concerns about the transit system’s impact on a business district still struggling to recover from a pandemic and summer of protests.
“I sincerely appreciate the efforts to move in the right direction,” said Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents the area. “I still don’t think we’re there yet.”
Laura Komai, co-owner of Anthology and a bus rider, said the new designs are an improvement over earlier plans but feels buses don’t belong on State Street.
"It treats State Street as a place to travel through and not a destination,” Komai said. “We love that State Street is a destination and a unique space.”
The city's Central Business Improvement District, which represents more than 270 properties and 500 first-floor businesses, remains supportive of the $160 million first phase of BRT but strongly opposed to running the buses on State Street.
Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the BID, said the new designs do little to address those bigger concerns about the future of the street.
“It’s hard to pick the outfit for the party if you don’t want to go to the party,” Kenney said.
Kenney and others say building stations on State Street will lock in the street as a transportation corridor for the next 50 years, making it harder to adapt to unforeseen changes in technology and society.
“I want to be able to evolve for 50 years,” said Dmitri Vranas, whose family has operated Parthenon Gyros for a half-century on State Street.
Initial route
Capitol Square and State Street were identified in 2013 as part of BRT's initial 15-mile route and reaffirmed many times with public input, city transportation director Tom Lynch said.
BRT, the city's biggest transit upgrade in 20 years, will run only on the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of the street, and many of the new buses will be quieter, cleaner electric models, according to the city.
Although it would affect some sidewalk seating and trees, the BRT would not interfere with sidewalk cafés and street vending areas, Lynch said, and the 6 a.m. to midnight service would offer a transportation alternative to people going to shows or dinner or working late shifts.
In March 2020, the City Council and Greater Madison Area Metropolitan Planning Organization approved a preferred alternative route that includes BRT buses running on State Street from Gorham Street to Capitol Square, though some opponents later said they understood that was only an initial concept to help with federal funding.
City officials say alternate routes would be impractical and that changing the route could delay the project, which is scheduled for construction next year and is expected to begin operation in 2024.
Can we talk?
Opponents of the State Street BRT route complained that the city has not been transparent about its plans. While merchants with stores adjacent to the new stops say they were contacted over the weekend, others said they didn’t hear about the new designs until a Monday afternoon news conference.
Carmelo Alfano, owner of Madison Modern Market, said he was surprised to learn of the second redesign.
“Communication with this administration ... they haven’t done a good job of reaching out to people,” Alfano said.
Kenney said the business improvement district learned of the news conference as it was happening. She said the organization supports the concept of BRT and would like to have a plan that works for all members.