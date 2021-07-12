Mayor announces downsized design for State Street bus stations

Under pressure from Downtown merchants, the city of Madison is proposing smaller, less obtrusive bus stations for State Street, though some still say the iconic thoroughfare is the wrong place for transit.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reiterated her administration’s commitment Monday to using State Street for the planned bus rapid transit, or BRT, system — a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that would run 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations.

“State Street is part of the metro transit routing, not because we don’t care about State Street, but because State Street is a critical destination in our city,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It’s part of the heart of the city that we want all residents — from far east to far west, from far north to far south — to have easy access to.”

But in a concession to business owners, the mayor unveiled new designs for the two proposed State Street stations that feature shorter platforms and shelters similar in size to those on the street now.

The new proposed shelters — one in front of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, the other one block west at Gorham Street — are designed to be more transparent, giving users and pedestrians better views of storefronts.