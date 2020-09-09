May the ballot be with you: Dane County clerk enlists Darth Vader's brother again for voter video

Some of the videos starring the Chad Vader character, developed by Blame Society over a decade ago, have gained more than 10 million views. The Dane County Clerk’s Office video was released Tuesday and had garnered more than 1,200 views by Wednesday afternoon.

McDonell previously employed the Chad Vader viral video approach to voter education in 2014 and 2016 with videos about laser scan ballot counting machines and voter ID. The videos have been viewed thousands of times on YouTube.

McDonell said he hoped the latest video (at go.madison.com/chad-votes) would be shared statewide as a way to educate anxious voters ahead of the election, while cutting down on the hundreds of calls he said his office has received from voters asking about how to vote absentee.

“Everyone is really nervous and worked up,” about voting absentee in a presidential election scheduled to take place during a pandemic, McDonell said Wednesday. He noted that recent tweets by President Donald Trump that call into question the validity of mail-in absentee voting and funding for the Postal Service have caused a lot of anxiety among Dane County’s voters.