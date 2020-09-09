May the ballot be with you: Dane County clerk enlists Darth Vader's brother again for voter video

The Dane County Clerk’s Office has once again enlisted help from the Dark Side for an election-related PSA, this time to educate the public on how to obtain, fill out and submit an absentee ballot ahead of the November election.
In a video the office released Tuesday, Chad Vader — the "lesser-known brother of Darth" and unaffiliated with Lucas Films — appears opposite an actor playing County Clerk Scott McDonell as he attempts to walk Vader through the steps of requesting an absentee ballot through a video call.
McDonell and his colleagues got the idea to create an informative video after his office began to see a dramatic increase in the number of people requesting absentee ballots and a subsequent increase in calls from voters who were concerned or confused about obtaining a ballot ahead of the election.
In the new video, Vader, played by Yonda and wearing a face mask over his face mask, seeks help registering for an absentee ballot on the state elections website myvote.wi.gov from McDonell, played by Sloan.
Some of the videos starring the Chad Vader character, developed by Blame Society over a decade ago, have gained more than 10 million views. The Dane County Clerk’s Office video was released Tuesday and had garnered more than 1,200 views by Wednesday afternoon.
McDonell previously employed the Chad Vader viral video approach to voter education in 2014 and 2016 with videos about laser scan ballot counting machines and voter ID. The videos have been viewed thousands of times on YouTube.
McDonell said he hoped the latest video (at go.madison.com/chad-votes) would be shared statewide as a way to educate anxious voters ahead of the election, while cutting down on the hundreds of calls he said his office has received from voters asking about how to vote absentee.
“Everyone is really nervous and worked up,” about voting absentee in a presidential election scheduled to take place during a pandemic, McDonell said Wednesday. He noted that recent tweets by President Donald Trump that call into question the validity of mail-in absentee voting and funding for the Postal Service have caused a lot of anxiety among Dane County’s voters.
As of Wednesday, McDonell counted 148,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots across Dane County, which he said is “off the charts” compared to previous elections. While in-person absentee voting has gained in popularity over the years, McDonell anticipates eight of 10 ballots in Dane County will be cast via mail-in absentee voting this election.
Absentee ballots are scheduled to be mailed out Sept. 17 across Wisconsin, a pivotal state in the 2020 presidential election.
The video is the latest example of shareable content based on voter education in Wisconsin. Ahead of the April primary election, Kristin Brey, a writer, digital producer and comedian turned her camera on her family in Madison for her own series of short and relatable videos on how to vote absentee.
Step 1: Requesting Your Ballot
Requesting an absentee ballot is easier than you think, although you'll need to have your photo ID handy. Having a smartphone makes it even easier.
Step 2: Checking on the status of your ballot
So you've requested a ballot but it hasn't arrived. Here's how to find out whether it's been mailed.
Step 3: Getting a witness if you live alone or are self-isolating
The last step is getting a witness to verify you've filled out the ballot and sign the return envelope.
