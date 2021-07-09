Matt Tucker named Madison's new Building Inspection Division director

Matt Tucker, the city's current zoning administrator, will become the city's next Building Inspection Division director, a key job in city government, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced on Friday.

The director position oversees the city's zoning, code and standards enforcement, plan review and inspections, and supervises about 45 employees.

Tucker, who has served as zoning administrator since 2005, will replace the division's longtime director, George Hank, who is retiring this month.

"Matt brings deep knowledge of city government and the Building Inspection Division to the position, coupled with strong leadership skills and a commitment to finding the best solution for the public good," Rhodes-Conway said. "I’ve always appreciated the perspective he brings to his work as zoning administrator and I look forward to him applying it in this new role.”

"I am both excited and humbled to be selected for this position," Tucker said. "I spent my childhood and most of my adult life here, so my roots in the community run deep. This city is such a great place. I feel very fortunate to be given the opportunity to lead in this capacity."

Tucker, who begins the new position on July 11, will be paid $127,500 annually.

