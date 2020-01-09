Matt Neumann passes on bid for 5th Congressional District

Matt Neumann, the son of former Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Neumann, has declined a bid for the staunchly conservative 5th Congressional District, keeping Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald the only Republican candidate in the race for now.

Neumann, who serves as CEO of Neumann Companies, told WisPolitics.com he won't run to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner in the southeastern Wisconsin district he has served since 1979.

Sensenbrenner announced in September he wouldn't seek re-election this year and will step away when his term retires in January 2021.

With Neumann's decision not to run, Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, continues to enjoy a field completely devoid of any Republican challengers. Fitzgerald's position as the sole Republican is somewhat unexpected, given political strategists once believed Sensenbrenner's retirement would prompt a succession battle pitting many of the state's top Republicans against each other.