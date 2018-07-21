Breaking
Matt Flynn: We need someone experienced, knowledgeable and aggressive
From the Eight Democrats make their case for why they should be your next governor series
At the 1982 state Democratic convention, party chairman Matt Flynn confronted Republican U.S. Senate candidate Scott McCallum as he tried to enter the event.
Dane County Democrats had invited Sen. Bill Proxmire’s Republican challenger to embarrass the five-term incumbent, whom they viewed as not sufficiently liberal. Flynn told McCallum he wasn’t welcome, and when the future Republican governor tried entering through a back door with his wife and infant child, he turned them out and told McCallum if he came back he would have him arrested for trespassing.
“I said, ‘Scott, get the hell out of here,’” Flynn said.
He hopes to deliver the same message to the current governor. But first he must break through a crowded Democratic primary.
That has been a challenge for Flynn. In 2004 he lost to Gwen Moore in the Democratic primary to represent Milwaukee in Congress. In 1988 he ran unsuccessfully for Rep. Jim Moody’s congressional seat and in 1986 lost the U.S. Senate primary to Ed Garvey.
In his first run for office in 1978, Flynn won a four-way primary for Congress but lost to Jim Sensenbrenner in the general election. His 39 percent showing in a heavily Republican district drew the attention of party leaders who encouraged him to run for chairman, a position he held from 1981 to 1985.
During that time he clashed with California state party chairwoman Nancy Pelosi over a national party rule blocking states from holding open primaries. Flynn successfully defended Wisconsin’s open primary. He now says it’s time for Pelosi to go as leader of the party in Congress.
“There are elites in the Democratic Party,” Flynn said. “I’m running into some of that here.”
Flynn developed an interest in politics after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. Family members had been Marines, but he followed Kennedy’s lead and joined the Navy — making him the only veteran in the Democratic field.
Flynn’s father was a UW-Milwaukee professor for 34 years, so it was after Gov. Scott Walker cut funding to the university and began tinkering with the University of Wisconsin mission statement that he became interested in running for governor.
“We need a more aggressive campaign,” he said. “We can’t have Mary Burke 2.0.”
Flynn, 70, went to the University of Wisconsin Law School and joined Quarles & Brady in Milwaukee, but his representation of the Milwaukee Archdiocese in the priest abuse scandal is proving to be a liability. He is the only candidate facing calls from elected members of his own party to drop out of the race based on depositions in which church leaders who reassigned abusive priests said they acted on Flynn’s advice.
Flynn is unbowed by the criticism, stating he was “not asked for advice on the reassignment nor told about the reassignment of any abusive priest to any parish.” He calls the attack line a “strength” because “there’s nothing more that Scott Walker can throw at me that hasn’t already been thrown.”
“What matters a lot more than anything is ideas, your character and your leadership ability,” Flynn said.
Matt Flynn
Age: 70
Address: 2720 Bradford Ave., Milwaukee
Family: Married
Job: Attorney
Political experience: Former chairman, Democratic Party of Wisconsin
Other public service: U.S. Navy, 1970-73
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Yale University, law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School
Website: forwardwithflynn.com
Q&A
What life experience best encapsulates why you are running for governor?
During my Navy service, my shipmates and I observed no divisions of race, region or religion. We were shipmates. Scott Walker has divided and polarized this state. That’s not the Wisconsin way. I want to unite us again.
What expertise would you bring to the governor’s office that distinguishes you from your opponents?
As a business attorney for over 40 years, I know how to challenge the Foxconn deal in court. As a $4.5 billion giveaway to a foreign corporation, it was a bad deal, and it will take priority over schools, roads and health care if we don’t stop it.
Why are you the best candidate to challenge Scott Walker?
I am the only candidate who has laid out a strategy to rescind the Foxconn deal. As the only veteran, I can speak to the dangers of military-style assault weapons and why they don’t belong in civilian hands. As a former party chairman, I can reunite Democrats after the primary.