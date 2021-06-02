Masks still mandatory for Madison Metro Transit users in compliance with federal order

Although local public health orders are set to expire Wednesday, Madison Metro Transit users will still have to wear face masks to comply with a federal public health order.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended its current order requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks while using any and all forms of public transit across the country through Sept. 13. This includes at airports, while flying in commercial aircraft and on commuter bus and rail systems.

Masks must be worn on Metro Transit buses, at transfer points and in shelters.

Metro’s capacity limits will, however, be lifted Wednesday. Users will again be allowed to stand during rides if there are no seats available.

