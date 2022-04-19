Masks optional on Madison buses with end of federal mandate

Madison's public bus service is no longer requiring passengers to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 after a federal judge on Monday struck down the oft-extended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask mandate for public transportation nationwide.

"Wearing masks is now optional on Metro Transit buses and at its facilities," the city-run bus service said in a statement Tuesday morning. "Metro greatly appreciates all of its riders' cooperation during the extended time this mandate was in place."

The latest extension of the mask requirement had been set to expire May 3, but a federal judge in Florida ruled that the CDC had failed to justify the mandate and did not follow proper rule-making procedures in creating it.

Metro said staff are working to remove signs on buses, transfer points and elsewhere that alert passengers to the mask requirement.

Madison and Dane County officials have been some of the most careful in the country in guarding against COVID-19's spread with mask requirements and limits on public gatherings, although the area has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the state.

The county's indoor mask mandate expired March 1, but the Madison School District last week extended its requirement until at least May 6. The district, the county's largest and most diverse, has been the slowest in the county to reopen schools to in-person learning and drop COVID-19 mitigation requirements, although public health officials have known for more than a year that schools are not a major source for the virus' transmission and school closures have most hurt poor students.

The CDC order struck down Monday has been a point of contention for some passengers, especially on commercial airlines, and the nation's largest flight attendants union had recently taken a neutral position on the mask mandate after spate of sometimes-violent disputes with airline passengers who refused to wear masks. Some airlines in March also called for the end of the mandate.

Metro Transit also saw at least two incidents in which passengers who refused to wear masks became violent. In one a man and a teenage boy allegedly assaulted a driver, and in another, 20 police officers were called to arrest to teenage girls who allegedly refused to get off a bus after refusing to put on masks.

This story will be updated.

