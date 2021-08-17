Mask mandate is back for Dane County starting Thursday under new public health order

Dane County again will be under an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday under a new public health order issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
PHMDC said Wednesday that effective Thursday at 12:01 a.m. everyone age 2 and older in Dane County must wear a face covering or mask when in in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present.
“We still believe vaccines are our best tool to protect our community,” Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said in a statement. “But as cases continue to increase, requiring face coverings is an easy added layer of protection to further help keep people safe, including our youngest children not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”
In early June, Public Health let its coronavirus restrictions and accompanying mask mandate expire after the CDC had said in May that fully vaccinated could largely return to pre-pandemic lives. Health officials have continued to urge unvaccinated people wear facemasks indoors or when physical distancing is not possible outdoors.
But in late July, PHMDC issued a masking advisory in response to the CDC's updated guidance on masking for the fully vaccinated amid a surge in coronavirus cases — particularly in unvaccinated pockets of the country — driven by the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.
Wisconsin's rate of coronavirus cases on Monday reached a level not seen since the winter due to the delta variant. The Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average for new cases reached 1,201 — the first time the average rose above 1,200 since early February.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 88%, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. Health officials also reported three more deaths, bringing the overall tally to 8,324 confirmed and probably deaths from COVID19.
In Dane County, on July 19, the 7-day average number of cases was 19, and on August 12, the 7-day average increased by 382% to 91.6.
Nearly all hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 now come from people who are not vaccinated, and state officials are pushing vaccination as the best tool against the virus. About 53% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.
This story will be updated.