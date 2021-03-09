Mary Ann Nicholson ends campaign for Dane County executive

“This job is truly one of the greatest honors of my life: being able to serve as county executive,” Parisi said in an interview last month. “Especially now as we're a year into the pandemic and hopefully starting to round the corner toward the final stretch, there is so much that we need to do on the road to recovery.”

Parisi was proud to stand on his record of building a mental health program in schools and in local community centers, creating a mental health resource center, implementing lake clean-up efforts and investing in a solar farm at the airport.

He also highlighted the county’s Office of Immigration Assistance, creating during his tenure, and recent partnership with the Urban League to develop a Black business hub on the south side.

“The thing I love about county government is we can accomplish so much, we can point to so many results,” Parisi said. “The relationships I've been able to develop over the past decade as county executive really enabled me to be in a position where I can be effective in addressing the challenges that do come to our community.”

Those challenges include responding to the coronavirus pandemic and fostering recovery efforts.