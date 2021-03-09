Mary Ann Nicholson ends campaign for Dane County executive

Dane County executive candidate Mary Ann Nicholson, who was challenging incumbent Joe Parisi in the spring election, suspended her campaign last week following the unexpected death of her husband.
Nicholson’s campaign posted the news to Facebook March 1, thanking her supporters and expressing gratitude for the “opportunity to represent an independent voice” in the county executive race.
“She hopes her efforts and vision for change inspires others to bravely act towards public service and balanced leadership goals,” the announcement said.
The Mount Horeb Mail first reported Nicholson’s decision. Due to the campaign’s request for privacy, the Cap Times did not reach out to Nicholson.
In a previous interview with the Cap Times, Nicholson said she was running to give voice to Dane County residents, particularly those in rural townships, who feel they are ignored.
“I really think that someone should always run against an incumbent only because there are people's voices out there that I found out during my signing that they feel that they're not being heard,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson lives in the town of Springfield and works in accounting for KSW Construction. This was her first foray into county government, and she hoped to address needed road improvements and restrictive regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am a bridge builder. I want to bring people together,” Nicholson said during an interview last month. “I just want to be the person that starts things and starts to get our county the the way it used to be when I first moved here in 1969.”
Though she ended her campaign, Nicholson’s name will remain on the April 6 ballot. Municipal clerks will start mailing absentee ballots to voters with an active request on file March 16.
Parisi, if elected, will be serving his third full term as county executive. A born and raised Dane County resident, Parisi was first elected to the county executive position in 2011 during a special election after previous Executive Kathleen Falk resigned. He was re-elected in 2013 for his first full term.
“This job is truly one of the greatest honors of my life: being able to serve as county executive,” Parisi said in an interview last month. “Especially now as we're a year into the pandemic and hopefully starting to round the corner toward the final stretch, there is so much that we need to do on the road to recovery.”
Parisi was proud to stand on his record of building a mental health program in schools and in local community centers, creating a mental health resource center, implementing lake clean-up efforts and investing in a solar farm at the airport.
He also highlighted the county’s Office of Immigration Assistance, creating during his tenure, and recent partnership with the Urban League to develop a Black business hub on the south side.
“The thing I love about county government is we can accomplish so much, we can point to so many results,” Parisi said. “The relationships I've been able to develop over the past decade as county executive really enabled me to be in a position where I can be effective in addressing the challenges that do come to our community.”
Those challenges include responding to the coronavirus pandemic and fostering recovery efforts.
Dane County was a leading county in implementing public health orders, including a mask mandate. Though some criticized the county’s stricter approach, Parisi said “people will see that we've responded in one of the most effective manners one could” when looking back at the pandemic.
“This is about finding that balance between keeping a deadly virus in check, working to keep people from getting ill and doing our best to support people economically,” Parisi said.
The county launched a small business pandemic relief fund and partnered with Second Harvest food bank to distribute supplies to local food pantries while also supporting local growers.
“It's been important to listen to science, listen to the health care community and do everything we can to keep the virus in check, while at the same time working to help folks who have been impacted economically by the virus,” Parisi said.
