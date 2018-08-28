Adam Barr and his wife Meghan Roh had plans Saturday to go stand-up paddleboarding at Brittingham Park, but the weather created another opportunity for them.
Instead of spending a day on the water, the two downtown residents filled sandbags to help prevent flood waters from reaching Madison homes near the lakes and in low-lying areas.
Barr said the humid, hot weather did not deter the dozens of people who joined them from turning on music and sharing food as they answered the city’s call for volunteers to respond to the recent flooding.
“It was great to see, and that’s kind of been my perception of people in general. They want to help,” Barr said.
Barr and Roh were two of the hundreds of Madisonians who have offered their time to flood prevention efforts since torrential rains soaked the city a week ago. With an estimated 1,800 to 1,900 homes at risk of flooding, the city needs volunteers to fill, load and unload sandbags.
Mayor Paul Soglin said an estimated 160,000 sandbags have been filled thanks to volunteers and National Guard members. Some crews worked overnight at the Streets Division facility on Badger Road, filling about 1,400 bags per hour.
"It’s marvelous the kind of response we’re getting from not just Madison, but the whole metropolitan area," Soglin said. "The fact that people are driven to help, wanting to make life better for their neighbors in their community, that’s always been part of Madison and Dane County."
City engineer Phil Gaebler said about 600 people have signed to receive email notifications for volunteer opportunities, with a large number quickly providing responses to the online events he creates to focus efforts in specific areas of need.
“Those have filled up sometime before I even send out an email,” Gaebler said.
On Monday, Tom Carter joined a crew of about 10 volunteers unloading sandbags on East Dayton Street.
“There’s a little bit of chaos,” Carter said.
Carter lives closer to Tenney Park and already prepared his residence for possible flooding.
Some volunteers are linked up with a crew of 20 National Guard members, who are “really efficient,” Gaebler said.
“We can barely keep up with the sandbags,” Gaebler said.
Gaebler said the flood prevention projects can be extensive. Volunteers are doing everything from filling the sandbags to unloading them and in some cases, building walls in front of houses if the homeowners are unable.
Terry Bell, a west side resident spared from last week’s downpours, delivered sandbags for about four hours Sunday in front of houses on the Yahara River off of East Main Street and on Merry Street Sunday, until his “back and arms gave out.”
Though the work was heavy, Bell said the atmosphere was lighthearted.
“People were enjoying the camaraderie,” he said. “We knew we had a serious job to do, but everyone, I think, felt good about the fact that they were helping out.”
Don Thornton and his wife, Denise, joined volunteers at Brittingham Park for a few hours on Sunday. As an avid cyclist, Thornton said he had witnessed some of the storm’s damage firsthand.
“We just knew they needed hands,” Thornton said.
He said the community effort heightened his awareness of “how tied we all are as neighbors and a community.”
For residents looking ahead at the rain in the forecast for this week, Gaebler said to remove cars from underground parking if it is located in the identified potential flooding zone. Plugging basements and windows and checking to make sure sump pumps work are also key steps to take.
“If you don’t have a pump, it may be a good time to buy,” Gaebler said.
Gaebler said it would be more effective for volunteers who show up to sandbagging sites to load and unload sandbags from trucks rather than fill sandbags.
Sandbags are available at the following locations:
- Brittingham Park Parking Lot, 801 W. Washington Place
- Brittingham Beach Parking Lot, 701 W. Brittingham Place
- Demetral Field Parking Lot, 601 N. Sixth St.
- Engineering Service Building, 1600 Emil St.
- James Madison Park Parking Lot, 300 E. Gorham St.
- Olin Park Parking Lot, 155 Olin-Turville Ct.
- Olbrich Park Secondary Boat Launch Parking Lot, 3402 Atwood Ave.
- Parking Lot 931 E. Main St.
- Parking Lot, 1233 Mckenna Blvd.
- Spring Harbor Park Parking Lot, 5417 Lake Mendota Dr.
- Tenney Park Beach Parking Lot, 1254 Sherman Ave.
- Thut Park, 2630 Nana Way
- Warner Park Beach Parking Lot, 1101 Woodward Dr.
Volunteers are advised to bring their own shovels to help with loading sand into bags.