Marquette Poll: Wisconsinites largely support COVID-19 actions, Biden sees boost

Most respondents — 68% — also said they were very concerned about the pandemic nationally, while 25% said they were somewhat concerned. Projecting forward, fewer than half said the outbreak would be under control by the end of next month; but 44% still were optimistic the economy would improve in the next year.

Nationally, governors have fared better than President Donald Trump when they're assessed on their handling of the coronavirus crisis. This poll was no different, with 76% saying they approved Evers' response while 51% approved of Trump's.

Overall, Evers' job approval rating also jumped from the last time the poll was conducted, in February. Then, he was at 51%, while the latest poll puts him at 65%. For Trump, the change was 49% pre-crisis to 48% now.

The poll consisted of 813 registered Wisconsin voters who were interviewed by landline or cell phone and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

April 7 election

The poll shows Democratic presidential primary voters' support for Vice President Joe Biden has jumped to more than 60%, a nearly 50% increase from February.