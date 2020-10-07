Marquette Poll: Views of Trump's COVID-19 response unchanged despite hospitalization

Despite President Donald Trump's recent hospitalization stemming from COVID-19, Wisconsinites' views of the Republican incumbent's handling of the pandemic remains unchanged in the latest Marquette University Law School poll.
Meanwhile, likely voters' preferences for their chosen presidential candidate held steady in the new survey, with former Vice President Joe Biden logging 46% support to Trump's 41% — a five-percentage-point-margin that has largely been consistent in recent months' polling.
Indeed, the biggest takeaway to come from Wednesday's findings was the reality that a jam-packed news cycle including a New York Times analysis of Trump's tax records, the first presidential debate and Trump testing positive for the virus ultimately did little to move the needle in Wisconsin.
"It is the phenomenal story of this administration that events that we think are massive and should have gigantic impacts don't," Poll Director Charles Franklin said during a video release of the poll this week.
On COVID-19 specifically, as cases continue surging in this key battleground state, approval of Trump's response remained underwater but unchanged, as 41% of respondents continued to support his handling of the outbreak, while 56% didn't, the same split from last month.
Respondents' perspectives on Gov. Tony Evers' response to the outbreak have also largely held steady in recent months. The most recent poll showed 56% approved and 38% disapproved, while last month, the breakdown was 57% to 38%.
The poll, though, was not in the field when Evers' administration announced on Tuesday a new order to limit indoor public gatherings, effectively setting capacity ceilings at bars, restaurants and other businesses, to help combat the spread.
Though respondents were surveyed in the two days before Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was announced and three days afterward, Franklin wrote in an email that there wasn't a statistically significant shift in people's thoughts on Trump's handling of the outbreak once the news broke.
But callers did ask respondents in the final three days of the poll further questions about the virus, including whether rallies should continue and the remaining debates should be held.
More than half (52%) said both Trump and Biden should not be holding in-person campaign rallies, while 37% disagreed; conversely, 67% said the vice presidential and remaining two presidential debates should go on as scheduled, while 23% saying they should be canceled.
While there were little changes in views of executives' handling of the COVID-19 crisis, more respondents this time around (27%) said they were very worried about experiencing the virus, up from 21% last month. But those who said they're not at all worried, 21%, held relatively steady from last month, when 19% said they weren't concerned at all.
"What we have seen is people shuffle in and out of being very concerned versus somewhat concerned and being not very concerned versus not at all concerned," Franklin said. "So if you combine those categories, it's been fairly stable. But you can clearly see movement of 'very concerned,' 'very worried,' getting higher or lower and it seems to track with the prevalence of cases in the state."
As of Wednesday, the Department of Health Services reported 16 new deaths from the virus and 2,319 positive cases. The state in recent days has also seen record levels of hospitalization rates and single-day deaths.
When breaking down concerns about contracting the virus by region, there was very little movement in Madison: 62% said they were very worried or somewhat worried this month, compared to 64% last month. Of those, 24% said they were very worried in the new survey while 38% said this time they were somewhat worried, compared to 21% and 43%, respectively, last time.
But in Green Bay and Appleton, among the northeastern Wisconsin cities that are reporting some of the highest numbers of new cases per capita, 32% said they were very worried, compared to 21% last month.
Across the rest of the state, 60% of respondents said they were very worried or somewhat worried, up from 53% last month, while 39% said they were not very or not at all worried, down from 47% in the last survey.
The poll, which surveyed 805 registered voters and 700 likely voters, was in the field from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. For the full sample, the margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points, while the margin of error for the likely voter sample is plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.
The questions relating to Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, including whether rallies should continue, were asked of 357 people, a group that carries a margin of error of plus or minus 6.4 percentage points.
