Marquette Poll: Views of Trump's COVID-19 response unchanged despite hospitalization

Respondents' perspectives on Gov. Tony Evers' response to the outbreak have also largely held steady in recent months. The most recent poll showed 56% approved and 38% disapproved, while last month, the breakdown was 57% to 38%.

The poll, though, was not in the field when Evers' administration announced on Tuesday a new order to limit indoor public gatherings, effectively setting capacity ceilings at bars, restaurants and other businesses, to help combat the spread.

Though respondents were surveyed in the two days before Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was announced and three days afterward, Franklin wrote in an email that there wasn't a statistically significant shift in people's thoughts on Trump's handling of the outbreak once the news broke.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But callers did ask respondents in the final three days of the poll further questions about the virus, including whether rallies should continue and the remaining debates should be held.

More than half (52%) said both Trump and Biden should not be holding in-person campaign rallies, while 37% disagreed; conversely, 67% said the vice presidential and remaining two presidential debates should go on as scheduled, while 23% saying they should be canceled.