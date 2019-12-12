Marquette Poll shows tightened races for president, no change in support for impeaching Trump

Presidential matchups in Wisconsin remain close and voters' support for impeaching and removing Donald Trump hasn't changed from last month, the latest Marquette University Law School poll finds.
While November's survey showed more support for re-electing the president and gave Trump an edge over the top four Democratic presidential candidates in head-to-head matchups — many of which were within the margin of error — the latest results this month find those races have tightened.
Poll Director Charles Franklin called the findings "a good picture of what a close, toss-up, battleground state looks like," adding that after some movement in Trump's direction, the results had "come back just a little bit" in December although they're still within the margin of error.
Specifically, former Vice President Joe Biden has a one-point advantage over Trump in the latest results (47%-46%), after being down by three points in November (44%-47%).
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the Wisconsin Democratic primary in 2016 over former nominee Hillary Clinton, was behind Trump at 45%-47% this month. In the last poll, Sanders trailed Trump 45%-48%.
And U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was down 43%-48% to Trump last month, narrowed the gap to 44%-45% in December. Meanwhile, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg recovered a bit in the latest poll, which showed him trailing Trump 43%-44% versus 39%-47% in November.
Biden also remains the top choice among Democratic primary voters, at 23%, followed by Sanders at 19%, Warren at 16% and Buttigieg at 15%.
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who just entered the race in late November, made his first appearance in a Marquette poll this month, where he got 3% support among Democratic primary voters. Before officially declaring, he booked airtime for TV ads in most states totaling over $30 million, including markets in Wisconsin.
The poll, conducted Dec. 3-8, involved 800 Wisconsin registered voters who were interviewed by cell phone or landline. The results carry a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points for the full sample.
It also found that there was no change in support for impeaching Trump from last month to this month. In both December and November, results showed that 40% of respondents think the president should be removed from office while more than 50% said he shouldn’t be and 6% said they didn’t know.
While November’s findings showed support for impeaching and removing the president was down compared to October — though the change was within the margin of error — Franklin noted that in the latest results, “the flatness (and) the lack of change is more the message.”
"The stability here is really the striking bit," he added later.
The November poll was in the field during the first week of public testimony in the impeachment proceedings, which have since wrapped up. Franklin noted that whatever movement occurred when the impeachment hearings began have had their effect, adding that the testimony has done little to budge public opinion.
At the state level, Gov. Tony Evers' job approval numbers margins from last month, with 50% saying they approve to 38% disapproval, while 11% have no opinion. In November, the margin was 47%-42%, although it was previously plus-18 in October and plus-20 in August for the first-term Democrat.
Franklin said he would be back with another poll in January.
