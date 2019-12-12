Marquette Poll shows tightened races for president, no change in support for impeaching Trump

While November’s findings showed support for impeaching and removing the president was down compared to October — though the change was within the margin of error — Franklin noted that in the latest results, “the flatness (and) the lack of change is more the message.”

"The stability here is really the striking bit," he added later.

The November poll was in the field during the first week of public testimony in the impeachment proceedings, which have since wrapped up. Franklin noted that whatever movement occurred when the impeachment hearings began have had their effect, adding that the testimony has done little to budge public opinion.

At the state level, Gov. Tony Evers' job approval numbers margins from last month, with 50% saying they approve to 38% disapproval, while 11% have no opinion. In November, the margin was 47%-42%, although it was previously plus-18 in October and plus-20 in August for the first-term Democrat.

Franklin said he would be back with another poll in January.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.