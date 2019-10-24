Wisconsin voters are significantly more in favor of congressional hearings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump than they were six months ago.
The most recent Marquette Law School Poll, released Wednesday, found that 46% of voters think there is enough cause to hold the hearings, compared with 29% in April, and 33% in January.
The question was not posed in the August poll.
Democrats, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, launched an impeachment inquiry last month after Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic contender for the presidency, and his son and withholding military aid to the country in an apparent pressure play.
The January and April polls were taken while the drama surrounding the release of Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
This month’s poll comes amid a slew of new allegations and circumstances, including the Ukraine affair. The poll of 799 people between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17 also comes about a week after Trump announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, leaving Kurdish allies vulnerable to an attack by Turkey. The poll has a 4.2% margin of error.
“Clearly opinion has changed substantially, whether it was in January when the Mueller report was still being anticipated, or April when some of the results but not all of the results were out,” said poll director Charles Franklin.
The poll found that 44% of voters think Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 51% think he should not.
The state percentage of those favoring removal are below some national polling showing 50% support for removing Trump from office.
Broken down by party, 12% of Republicans and 15% of those who lean Republican feel there is enough cause to hold hearings, while 35% of independents, 77% of Democrats and 84% or those who lean Democratic support the hearings.
On removal, 6% of Republicans, 9% of those who lean Republican want Trump removed, while independent, Democratic leaning and Democratic voters want him out by margins of 33%, 78% and 88%, respectively.
Meanwhile, recent scandals and controversies surrounding Trump have had little to no effect on his job approval rating, which stands at 46%, as opposed to 45% in August. Fifty-one percent disapproved of his job performance, compared with 53% in August.
Trump scored lower in a question addressing his “empathy factor,” which asked voters if Trump cares about “people like me.” Only 40 percent of voters felt like that was an accurate description of the president, a number that has remained fairly consistent throughout Trump’s nearly three years in office.
On the economy, voters remain upbeat, but not as upbeat as in 2018. Forty-one percent of respondents felt that the economy had improved in the past year, while 20% felt it had gotten worse and 36% saw no change. Views dimmed when it came to the future, with only 25% seeing improvement over the next 12 months, 30% anticipating a downturn, and 39% expecting no change.
Voters were split on Trump’s handling of the economy, with 49% approving and 50% disapproving.
Biden remained the top contender in a hypothetical match-up in the 2020 election, with the former vice president besting Trump 50% to 44%, a slight change from August, when Biden held a 51% to 42% advantage. Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders held a 48% to 46% advantage. Trump also trailed Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, although given the margin of error the Sanders and Warren match-ups stand at a statistical dead heat.
Trump saw a slight advantage over Democrat Pete Buttigieg, 45% to 43%.
On the state level, voters showed decisive support for gun control measures that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is introducing in a special legislative session. A measure requiring background checks for private gun sales and sales at gun shows garnered 80% support, with 16% opposed. The support was bipartisan, with 72% of Republicans, 87% of Democrats and 94% of independents favoring the measure.
The so-called “red flag” law proposal, which would allow police to take a firearm away from someone deemed by a judge to be a threat, got similar support. That proposal saw 81% support, with 12% opposing it.
Despite the bipartisan support, Republican leaders at the state Capitol have vowed to prevent both measures from getting votes.
Evers' popularity was consistent, with a job approval rate of 52% and 34% disapproving, statistically the same as in August. The Republican-controlled Legislature has similar support, with 52% approving and 38% disapproving of lawmakers' performance.