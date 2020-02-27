Marquette poll shows Bernie Sanders leading Wisconsin Democratic primary

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has a significant lead over his opponents in the Wisconsin Democratic primary according to the second major poll in the state this month.

The latest Marquette Law School poll shows Sanders leading the state by 29%, 12 points above his next closest rival, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Poll director Charles Franklin called the results "a big move for Bernie Sanders."

All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support. Wisconsin's Democratic and Republican presidential primaries are still more than a month away, on April 7.

The Marquette poll comes after the release of a Wisconsin poll coordinated by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Journal that shows Sanders leading his rivals with about 30% support in the state. The poll also showed a precipitous decline in support for former Vice President Joe Biden and an upswing for the newcomer to the race, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The UW-Madison/State Journal poll showed the Democratic contenders in a general election match up with slight leads over Trump, but all within the poll's margin of error.

This story will be updated.

