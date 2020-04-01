Marquette poll shows 9% unemployment, support for COVID-19 measures

Nine percent of Wisconsinites say they are unemployed while 22% say are subject to reduced work hours as the novel coronavirus bears down on the state's economy.

The poll also shows Wisconsinites largely support many of the measures being taken to respond to the pandemic, including the closure of schools at the state level and the federal government sending cash payments to individuals to stabilize the economy as part of a $2 trillion package.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

As initial unemployment claims continue to rise in the state due, with more than 115,000 claims last week, the poll shows COVID-19 and the response to it have caused clear economic implications. In addition to those who say they lost their job or have been laid off, an additional 22% say their work hours have been reduced while 29% of respondents say someone else in their family has had work hours reduced.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The poll results, which provide a rough estimate as to the economic impact on state workers, comes as Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers work on an emergency package of legislation to combat the new coronavirus, which will likely include the elimination of the state's one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits.