Marquette poll: Presidential race remains virtually unchanged from last month

Support in Wisconsin for the two major presidential candidates remains virtually unchanged a month ago, with 47% of likely voters in the crucial swing state saying they'd back Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, and 43% saying they'd support Republican President Donald Trump.
The result is strikingly similar to the last Marquette poll in August, when Biden led Trump by 5 points, with 49% of those likely to vote in November saying that would support the Democratic candidate, while 43% said they'd back Trump.
Biden led by an 8-point margin over Trump among registered voters in a June Marquette poll. At that time, Biden received 49% support while Trump got just 41%. The June poll found a 6-point lead among likely voters who said they are certain to vote.
The latest polling of the state shows a month of protests, civil unrest and two political conventions did little to change the presidential vote choices of Wisconsinites.
"Lots going on in the world, but it didn't shift opinions very much," said Marquette University poll director Charles Franklin. "It didn't shift the vote and it didn't shift very many attitudes."
Exceptions to the essentially unaltered state of the race in Wisconsin lie with people who already view the president in a favorable light. Among Republicans, approval of Trump's handling of protests jumped from 65% to 87% following his recent visit to Kenosha. Support among Democrats and Independents, however, hardly budged. The latest poll shows that after Trump's visit, just 4% of Democrats approve of Trump's handling of protests, while 31% of independents do.
Overall, 36% of registered voters say they approve of Trump's handling of protests, while 54% disapprove.
The poll was conducted from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, covering Trump's visit to Kenosha, and included 802 registered voters interviewed by cell phone or landline, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. The poll also asked questions of 688 likely voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.
Police and Black Lives Matter
Support for protests and the Black Lives Matter movement stayed mostly unchanged since the Kenosha police killing of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, though support decreased since the Minneapolis police killing of African-American man George Floyd.
The latest poll shows 47% of registered voters approve of protests against police shootings and 48% disapprove. Support for protests has significantly decreased from June, when 61% of registered voters approved of them and 36% disapproved.
Support for the Black Lives Matter movement similarly decreased over the summer, but remained stable in the September poll, when 49% of registered voters viewed the movement in a favorable light, and 37% viewed it unfavorably.
In June, 59% of registered voters in Wisconsin viewed Black Lives Matter favorably and 27% unfavorably.
Support for the movement declined over the summer, as protesters in Madison tore down statues of "Forward" and a Union Civil War colonel, assaulted Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, and set a small fire in a city building Downtown after the arrest of a Black activist earlier in the day.
Support for police has ticked down only slightly since August, with nearly three-quarters (73%) of registered voters viewing police favorably and 18% unfavorably.
This story will be updated.
