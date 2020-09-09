Marquette poll: Presidential race remains virtually unchanged from last month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Support in Wisconsin for the two major presidential candidates remains virtually unchanged a month ago, with 47% of likely voters in the crucial swing state saying they'd back Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, and 43% saying they'd support Republican President Donald Trump.

The result is strikingly similar to the last Marquette poll in August, when Biden led Trump by 5 points, with 49% of those likely to vote in November saying that would support the Democratic candidate, while 43% said they'd back Trump.

Biden led by an 8-point margin over Trump among registered voters in a June Marquette poll. At that time, Biden received 49% support while Trump got just 41%. The June poll found a 6-point lead among likely voters who said they are certain to vote.

The latest polling of the state shows a month of protests, civil unrest and two political conventions did little to change the presidential vote choices of Wisconsinites.

"Lots going on in the world, but it didn't shift opinions very much," said Marquette University poll director Charles Franklin. "It didn't shift the vote and it didn't shift very many attitudes."