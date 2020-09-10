Marquette poll: Presidential race in Wisconsin virtually unchanged from last month

Vaccine

Despite talk of a potential coronavirus vaccine and the continued increase in COVID-19 case counts in Wisconsin and elsewhere, one-third (33%) of Wisconsinites say they aren’t likely to get a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Fifteen percent of registered voters say they probably wouldn’t get vaccinated and 18% said they definitely wouldn’t.

There are also significant partisan differences between Democrats and Republicans on the vaccine question. Thirty-one percent of Republicans said they’d definitely get a potential COVID-19 vaccine, while 45% of Democrats said they would. Nearly a quarter (24%) of Republicans said they definitely wouldn’t, while only 13% of Democrats said they definitely wouldn’t.

People over the age of 60 are more likely to say they’ll get a potential vaccine, with 44% saying they definitely would compared to 28% of people 45-59; 30% of people 30-44; and 35% of people 18-29.

COVID-19

The amount of people who say they are “very worried” about COVID-19 declined in September to 21% after ticking up in August to 27%. The Marquette poll found the highest levels of worry at the beginning of the pandemic in March, when 30% of respondents said they were very worried about COVID-19.