Marquette poll: Most Wisconsinites back protests against police violence, Black Lives Matter movement

"In this, Wisconsin has been a little slower to catch up with a pretty rapidly changing opinion at the national level," he said.

Similar divides were seen across other related questions. For example, while 86% overall said they feel mostly safe around police and just 11% feel anxious, only 43% of Black respondents reported feeling safe compared to 90% of white Wisconsinites.

Asked about whether police are too quick to use deadly force, overall 51% said no, but when broken down further, 68% of Black residents agreed, along with 71% of Hispanic respondents and just 38% of white individuals.

"I think the differences in experience are important here," Franklin said. "The white experience of the police is just qualitatively different and they bring to that a much more positive view of police interactions."