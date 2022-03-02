Marquette Poll: Mandela Barnes, Rebecca Kleefisch leading in the primaries

Just over five months away from the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial primaries, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch are leading in their respective fields, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.

Still, the races are largely undecided. Fifty-one percent of voters did not know who they would support in the Republican or Democratic primaries in August, according to the poll, which was administered in late February.

"This shows the potential for change over the course of the campaigns," poll director Charles Franklin said.

Additionally, 50% of voters have no opinion of Kleefisch, who was Lt. Gov under former governor Scott Walker, and 62% of voters polled had no opinion of Barnes.

In the Democratic field, 23% support Barnes, 13% support Alex Lasry, 5% support Tom Nelson, 3% support Sarah Godlewski, 2% or less registered voters less support others and 48% had no preference.

Among Republicans, 30% support Kleefisch, 8% support Kevin Nicholson, 5% support Timothy Ramthun and 54% have no preference.

In November, Republicans will seek to reclaim all levers of state government by taking back the governor's seat from first-term incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, which could prove consequential in overhauling the state's education and elections laws.

On the federal level, a field of Democratic candidates — led by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry, who is on leave from the Milwaukee Bucks, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski — is vying for the U.S. Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who announced in January that he is seeking a third term. Political experts have declared Johnson's seat as one of the most critical to determining which party holds the Senate majority next year.

But all Democratic candidates face headwinds in 2022: Midterm elections are notoriously disappointing for the party in presidential power. In fact, a Vox analysis found that between 1946 and 2018, the party in presidential power gained U.S. Senate seats nationwide in four midterms and governorships nationwide in one midterm.

In last November's Marquette Poll, 40% of respondents said they would definitely or probably vote to reelect Evers, while 38% said they would definitely or probably vote for Johnson if those elections were held then. Fifty-three percent said they would definitely or probably vote for someone other than Evers and 6% said they don't know or declined to answer, while 52% said they would vote for someone other than Johnson and 10% said they don't know or declined to answer.

Evers’ job approval stood at 45% in the November 2021 poll, while 46% disapproved. In August 2021, 50% approved of Evers and 43% disapproved.

For the Marquette Poll, pollsters interviewed 802 registered voters between Feb. 22 and 27 by telephone. The margin of error is 3.8%.

