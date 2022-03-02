Marquette Poll: Mandela Barnes, Rebecca Kleefisch leading in the primaries

Just over five months away from the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial primaries, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch are leading in their respective fields, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.

Still, the races are largely undecided. Fifty-one percent of voters did not know whom they would support in the August primaries, according to the poll, which was administered in late February.

"This shows the potential for change over the course of the campaigns," poll director Charles Franklin said.

Additionally, 50% of voters have no opinion of Kleefisch, who was Lt. Gov under former governor Scott Walker, and 62% of voters polled have no opinion of Barnes.

In the Democratic field, 23% support Barnes, 13% support Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, 5% support Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, 3% support state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, 2% or less registered voters support others and 48% have no preference.

Among Republicans, 30% support Kleefisch, 8% support Kevin Nicholson, 5% support Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and 54% have no preference.

In November, Republicans will seek to reclaim all levers of state government by taking back the governor's seat from first-term incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, which could prove consequential in overhauling the state's education and elections laws.

On the federal level, a field of Democratic candidates is vying for the U.S. Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who announced in January that he is seeking a third term. Political experts have declared Johnson's seat as one of the most critical to determining which party holds the Senate majority next year.

But all Democratic candidates face headwinds in 2022: Midterm elections are notoriously disappointing for the party in presidential power. A Vox analysis found that between 1946 and 2018, the party in presidential power gained U.S. Senate seats nationwide in four midterms and governorships nationwide in one midterm.

With that said, Johnson polled worse in February than last October. In the recent poll, 33% hold a favorable view of the Oshkosh Republican, while 45% hold an unfavorable view; in October 2021, 36% held a favorable view and 42% held an unfavorable one.

For Evers, 50% approve of the job he's doing and 41% disapprove. In October 2021, 45% approved and 46% disapproved.

In last November's Marquette Poll, 40% of respondents said they would definitely or probably vote to reelect Evers, while 38% said they would definitely or probably vote for Johnson if those elections were held then. Fifty-three percent said they would definitely or probably vote for someone other than Evers and 6% said they don't know or declined to answer, while 52% said they would vote for someone other than Johnson and 10% said they don't know or declined to answer.

President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to appear in Superior today to tout his infrastructure law, has a 43% approval rating in the poll, with 52% disapproval.

Former President Donald Trump, who many expect to run for president in 2024, is viewed favorably by 36% and unfavorably by 57%.

Other topics

When it comes to the Wisconsin Legislature, 37% of polled voters approve of the job it's doing, while 46% disapprove. In October 2021, 38% approved and 48% disapproved.

For Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, 13% of polled voters view him favorably, while 28% view him unfavorably. Fifty-nine percent did not give an opinion. Notably, more Republicans are giving unfavorable opinions of Vos: In January 2019, 6% of Republicans rated him unfavorable; in the poll released Wednesday, 16% rated him unfavorably.

The issue concerning voters most, according to the poll, is inflation: 68% of respondents said they were very concerned and 28% said they were somewhat concerned with inflation, an increasingly significant talking point around the country in the 2022 midterms.

The percentage of people "very concerned" with undocumented immigration fell from 43% in October 2021 to 36% in the most recent poll.

Expanding private school vouchers to all students, among the Republican Party's most popular stances in Wisconsin, has 59% support and 37% opposition among polled voters.

Thirty-five percent of poll respondents said parents should have the biggest role in determining public school curriculum with, 33% saying teachers, 13% saying school boards, and 9% saying superintendents and principals. The response was divided along party lines, with Democrats emphasizing teachers and Republicans emphasizing parents.

For the Marquette Poll, pollsters interviewed 802 registered voters between Feb. 22 and 27 by telephone. The margin of error is 3.8%. For the primary questions, there was a sample size of 363 for the Republican primary and 354 for the Democratic primary, with margins of error of 5.8% and 5.7% for the Republican and Democratic primaries.

