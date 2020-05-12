Marquette Poll: Majority support for COVID-19 closures slipping

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"There's still a strong majority that supports the "safer at home" (directive), distancing and measures that have been taken," Franklin said.

Franklin said Tuesday increased polarization is what's driving the shift. In March, more than 75% of Republicans supported the moves, he noted, while now they're "about evenly divided on the shutdown, whether it's appropriate or not."

Among Democrats, 90% are still in favor of the closures, he added, down slightly from 95% in March, while independents logged 69% support this month, down from 79% previously.

Overall, 56% said they were more concerned Wisconsin would reopen too soon rather than the state kick-starting businesses again soon enough (40%).

Support of Evers' handling of the virus outbreak is also down from 76% in March to 64% this month. His approval is still higher than President Donald Trump's, which is at 44% in May, down from 51% in March.

If the extended stay-at-home order was lifted now, most respondents said they'd wouldn't be comfortable attending worship services (52% uncomfortable), eating in a restaurant (57%), or going to a major sporting event, concert or play (73%).