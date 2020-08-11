You are the owner of this article.
Marquette Poll: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 5 points among likely voters in Wisconsin
Marquette Poll: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 5 points among likely voters in Wisconsin

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump by five points among likely voters, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.

The poll found 49% of those likely to vote in the November election say they will support Biden, while 44% say they plan to voter for Trump. That's almost identical to a UW-Madison Elections Research Center/Wisconsin State Journal poll released Monday that found 49% of respondents back Biden and 43% support Trump.

Biden led by a 6-point margin over Trump among likely voters in the battleground state of Wisconsin in a June Marquette poll, with 49% of respondents supporting the presumptive Democratic nominee, compared with 41% for the Republican president.

The poll found 44% approve of how Trump is handling his job, virtually unchanged from 45% last month. But that's down from 48% in the winter, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 54% of respondents disapproved of his job, giving Trump a net -10 approval rating, the second-lowest net rating his presidency in the poll.

"The striking thing about President Trump is how little his approval numbers have fluctuated over time, it's a very narrow range, but he has fallen off in approval by about six points in the last six months or so," poll director Charles Franklin said.

Only 43% of respondents have a favorable view of Biden, while 48% have an unfavorable view. That's slightly better than how Hillary Clinton was perceived in 2016.

Looking at voter enthusiasm, 87% of both Republicans and Democrats say they are certain to vote, but only 60% of independents say the same.

The latest Marquette poll was conducted Aug. 4-9 and included 801 registered and 604 likely Wisconsin voters interviewed by cellphone or landline, with a margin of error of +/-3.9 percentage points for full sample and +/-4.2 percentage points for likely voters.

The latest Wisconsin poll, coordinated by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center in collaboration with the Wisconsin State Journal and released Monday, found Biden holding a lead in three battleground states, including Wisconsin. Trump was still found to command a strong Republican backing, but his support has waned among independents and the white voters who helped him secure a narrow victory four years ago, according to the poll.

The poll found Biden leading Trump 49% to 43% among Wisconsin respondents. Biden’s lead in Wisconsin widens to 52% to 44% among voters who say they are “certain” to vote in November.

