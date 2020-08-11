Marquette Poll: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 5 points among likely voters in Wisconsin

The poll found 44% approve of how Trump is handling his job, virtually unchanged from 45% last month. But that's down from 48% in the winter, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 54% of respondents disapproved of his job, giving Trump a net -10 approval rating, the second-lowest net rating his presidency in the poll.

"The striking thing about President Trump is how little his approval numbers have fluctuated over time, it's a very narrow range, but he has fallen off in approval by about six points in the last six months or so," poll director Charles Franklin said.

Only 43% of respondents have a favorable view of Biden, while 48% have an unfavorable view. That's slightly better than how Hillary Clinton was perceived in 2016.

Looking at voter enthusiasm, 87% of both Republicans and Democrats say they are certain to vote, but only 60% of independents say the same.

The latest Marquette poll was conducted Aug. 4-9 and included 801 registered and 604 likely Wisconsin voters interviewed by cellphone or landline, with a margin of error of +/-3.9 percentage points for full sample and +/-4.2 percentage points for likely voters.