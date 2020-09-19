Marquette poll: Ginsburg most recognized justice; 2/3 support election year confirmation hearing

Party affiliation made little difference on that question, with 63% of Democrats and 68% of Republicans supporting confirmation hearings. Among independents, 71% favored holding hearings.

Poll director Charles Franklin said it was surprising to find bipartisan support for hearings this year.

“That’s before they knew there was a vacancy,” Franklin added. “The inevitable political battles we’re about to see will almost certainly shift the political alignment.”

There was far less agreement on whether it was right for the Senate to deny a hearing for Garland. Among Republicans, 45% said not holding hearings was the right thing to do, while only 15% of Democrats agreed.

Franklin said Democrats, who overwhelmingly supported confirmation hearings for Garland, may have found it hard to switch positions, at least when considering the question in the abstract.

Overall 73% said it was wrong not to hold hearings in 2016.

While battles over the court preoccupy political elites, Franklin cautioned that the question is generally not rooted in day-to-day politics. That is about to change.