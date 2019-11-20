As the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump carries out in Washington, support among survey respondents for the embattled president has grown slightly, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.
The poll, conducted Nov. 13-17 among 801 registered voters, found that 40% of respondents think Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 53% say he shouldn't. The October Marquette Law School Poll found 51% of respondents said the president should not be impeached and removed from office, while 44% said he should be impeached.
The poll has a margin of error of +/-4.1 percentage points.
Poll director Charles Franklin said the growth in the president's support, as well as a slight increase in Trump's lead over Democratic challengers in potential match ups, could reflect an invigorated Republican base in response to the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
"What you will see throughout the survey … is a little bit more strength among Republicans for their candidate and their positions, and for Democrats, still strong support for their positions, but it's down," Franklin said. "When we have intense partisan conflict, party polarization is the usual reaction."
House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September focusing on whether Trump abused his presidential powers by attempting to leverage Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter.
A January poll found only 33% of respondents felt there was enough cause to begin impeachment hearings, while 59% said they did not. In April, 29% of those surveyed said there was cause for impeachment hearings, while 65% said there was not.